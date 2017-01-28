NXT TakeOver: San Antonio Open Discussion Thread

WWE Promotional Image

NXT TakeOver: San Antonio kicks off a full weekend of WWE programming, just ahead of Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. You can find our TakeOver staff analysis and predictions here. Tonight’s show features Asuka defending her title against not one but three other competitors, and Nakamura facing off against the glorious Bobby Roode.

Here’s the complete card for tonight’s show as we know it:

1. Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young

2. Roderick Strong vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match: #DIY (c) vs. The Authors of Pain

4. Fatal Four-Way NXT Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Nikki Cross vs. Billie Kay vs. Peyton Royce

5. NXT Championship Match: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Bobby Roode

We’ll be including 10 of the best reader comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in our Best and Worst of NXT TakeOver: San Antonio column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration. Until then, kick back, relax, and enjoy a Texas-sized NXT TakeOver.