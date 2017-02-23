Here Are The Complete NXT Taping Spoilers For February 22, 2017

WWE Network

On Wednesday night, the Yellow Brand held their latest batch of television tapings at the University of Central Florida, rather than the usual Full Sail tapings. Please be aware that everything you read in the subsequent paragraphs is an actual, massive, legitimate spoiler for what will happen over the next several weeks of NXT television.You may read on only at your own risk. But if you’re the sort of person who just simply cannot wait until next week to find out what happens next, congratulations! This post is for you!

These tapings should take NXT television through at least the next three weeks.

Results from the 2/22/17 NXT tapings:

1. Ruby Riot defeated Kimber Lee. Ruby Ray is the new NXT name for Heidi Lovelace. This was likely a dark match.

— SAniTY appeared on the Titantron, cutting a promo from the woods. Eric Young said Tye Dillinger’s choices are drowning him and he’s bringing his friends down with him, so they’ll need to settle this without friends. Young challenged Dillinger to a one-on-one fight.

— Elias Samson came out to sing a song and got interrupted by Kassius Ohno. Ohno said the whole “Drifter” thing isn’t working out, and Samson said Ohno in NXT didn’t work out. Ohno challenged Samson to a “Loser Leaves NXT” match and Samson accepted.

— Eric Young vs. Tye Dillinger never happened. Young sent SAniTY to the back, but they returned immediately with an unconscious Roderick Strong. Dillinger and No Way Jose checked on Strong, who was then taken to the back by officials. Jose and Dillinger then tried to attack SAniTY in the ring, but they were left laying by the stable.

2. Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated HoHo Lun. Almas used the hammerlock DDT to get the pin.

3. Loser Leaves NXT Match: Kassius Ohno defeated Elias Samson. The crowd sang goodbye to the Drifter, and security escorted him up the ramp. Ohno then broke Samson’s guitar in the ring.

4. Ember Moon defeated Billie Kay. Moon won with the Eclipse. Billie Kay stayed down after the match and trainers came out to check on her. She got to her feet on her own and was helped to the back.

— The Revival were set to face the Ealy Brothers, but the Authors of Pain came out and laid waste to the Ealys. The Revival escaped through the crowd.

5. Heavy Machinery defeated Jonathan Ortagun and QT Marshall.