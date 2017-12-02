WWE NXT Is Apparently Coming To The USA Network

WWE

WWE NXT has had a lot of ups and downs over the years. It went from a bizarre and often bad game show, to a more traditional WWE developmental playground, to its current incarnation that sort of promotes itself as developmental, while secretly being the best WWE programming on a week-to-week basis that features many superstars that are significantly better than how you would define developmental talent.

At its current state, NXT airs on Wednesday at 8/7 C on the WWE Network. It’s not live, meaning fans can and will read weeks of spoilers before tuning in on Wednesday night.

On Friday afternoon, internet investigators discovered that on Wednesday, December 13th, USA Network’s guide is showing an airing of WWE NXT scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, or in other words, NXT’s usual WWE Network airtime. Could it be a guide programming mistake? Sure. Could it be a lot more than that? Maybe?