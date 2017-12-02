WWE NXT Is Apparently Coming To The USA Network

WWE NXT has had a lot of ups and downs over the years. It went from a bizarre and often bad game show, to a more traditional WWE developmental playground, to its current incarnation that sort of promotes itself as developmental, while secretly being the best WWE programming on a week-to-week basis that features many superstars that are significantly better than how you would define developmental talent.
At its current state, NXT airs on Wednesday at 8/7 C on the WWE Network. It’s not live, meaning fans can and will read weeks of spoilers before tuning in on Wednesday night.
On Friday afternoon, internet investigators discovered that on Wednesday, December 13th, USA Network’s guide is showing an airing of WWE NXT scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, or in other words, NXT’s usual WWE Network airtime. Could it be a guide programming mistake? Sure. Could it be a lot more than that? Maybe?
….Fuck. NXT is easily better than RAW and SDL put together, but that might not be the same if Vince notices its a more public product and starts putting his hands on it.
NXT is a huge selling point for the network. Probably just part of WWE week.
Otherwise, it’s basically no longer WWE’s kayfabe “minor leagues” and essentially becomes a 3rd show
What’s to say it’s even a regular episode? If WWE wanted to use this one week where they take over USA they could easily put together, say, Nakamura-Zayn, Sasha-Bayley and Balor-Owens and use that as a “this level of action every week!” plug for Network subscriptions without having to compromise the regular show.