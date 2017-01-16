You Can Vote Right Now For The Official 2016 NXT Year-End Awards

.@WWENXT changed the landscape of our industry in 2016… …and now it's time to vote for the best. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/zmAYDZ0q5u — Triple H (@TripleH) January 16, 2017

One of the many things that NXT gets and does better than WWE (at least last year) is an actual fan-voted year-end awards, rather than occasionally getting lazy enough to do a Slammys episode of Raw, where you can find out who captured the prestigious Best Fart And/Or Poop Joke award. Luckily, the NXT Year-End Awards are back for a second year, where we all have a chance to shower The Revival with affection.

On Monday, Triple H took to Twitter to announce that the voting is officially open for this 2016 installment of the year-end awards. Voting is via posting hashtags on Twitter for each of the discrete categories, so look forward to everyone blowing up each other’s timeline for the next few days! The winners of the awards will be announced on the one-hour pre-show for NXT TakeOver: San Antonio on January 28. (You can also RT the appropriate tweets from NXT’s official Twitter account, but that involves a good deal more hunting than just scrolling down. Just sayin’.)

Via WWE.com, here are all of the categories and nominees, and the hashtags you must use in your tweet in order to make your vote count.

#NXTTakeOverOfTheYear:

#Dallas

#Beginning (Which is the hashtag you need to use to vote for The End. Makes sense!)

#Brooklyn

#Toronto

#NXTTagTeamOfTheYear:

#AmericanAlpha

#TM61

#AuthorsOfPain

#TheRevival

#DIY

#NXTBreakoutOfTheYear:

#NoWayJose

#EmberMoon

#Almas

#PeytonAndBillie

#SAnitY

#NXTFemaleOfTheYear:

#Bayley

#NiaJax

#Asuka

(We encourage you to write in Deonna Purrazzo, so she didn’t give her life for nothing.)

#NXTMaleOfTheYear:

#FinnBalor

#ShinsukeNakamura

#SamoaJoe

#BobbyRoode

#NXTCompetitorOfTheYear:

#Bayley

#NiaJax

#Asuka

#FinnBalor

#ShinsukeNakamura

#SamoaJoe

#BobbyRoode

#NXTMatchOfTheYear:

#FinnVsShinsuke – Finn Bálor vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TV, July 13, 2016)

#AsukaVsMickie – Asuka vs. Mickie James (NXT TakeOver: Toronto)

#AlphaVsRevivalEND — American Alpha vs. The Revival (NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: The End)

#SamiVsShinsuke – Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)

#BayleyVsAsuka — Bayley vs. Asuka (NXT TakeOver: Dallas)

#SamiVsJoe – Sami Zayn vs. Samoa Joe (No. 1 Contender’s 2-out-of-3 Falls Match, NXT TV, Feb. 17, 2016)

#FinnVsSamoa – Finn Bálor vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Steel Cage Match, NXT TakeOver: The End)

#DIYvsRevival – #DIY vs. The Revival (2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: Toronto)

#BayleyVsNia – Bayley vs. Nia Jax (NXT TV, July 20, 2016)

#DillingerVsRoode – Tye Dillinger vs. Bobby Roode (NXT TakeOver: Toronto)

#NevilleVsFinn – Neville vs. Finn Bálor (NXT TV, March 2, 2016)

#ShinsukeVsJoe – Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Match, NXT TakeOver: Toronto)

#AlphaVsRevivalNXT – American Alpha vs. The Revival (2-out-of-3 Falls NXT Tag Team Championship Match, NXT TV, July 6, 2016)

So there you have it. Get out there, vote early, vote often, irritate your friends, and vote for The Revival all over the place. Make us proud, folks.