WWE returned to Donington Park in Derby, England this weekend to once again bring their NXT brand to Download, the UK’s “premiere rock festival.” It wouldn’t be a worthwhile trip to England without an appearance by the UK Champion, and Pete Dunne certainly made it a memorable one.

Mark Andrews (Mandrews, if you’re nasty) is the skateboarding, high-flying, Welsh best boy challenging Dunne for the belt this weekend. Taking advantage of the location, Mandrews was doing double duty Saturday as he performed with his pop punk band Junior. Pop punk’s not dead, but the Bruiserweight sure thinks it should be.

Dunne jumped Mandrews during Junior’s set, leaving the only remaining member of EMF completely gobsmacked (Unbelivable!” he cried). Mandrews didn’t stay down long, however: