Smackdown Live Pulled In More WWE Viewers Than Raw This Week

WWE tried an interesting quasi-experiment with Smackdown Live this week, and it looks like it paid off. Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown was the “Wild Card Finals,” and while no one is still real sure what that means, it featured the return of John Cena, three big title matches, and was well-received by pretty much everyone who watched it. It felt like a big deal to close out 2016, something that Monday’s Raw … didn’t quite accomplish.
The end result is that, for the first time since the brand split draft kicked off the new age of Smackdown Live, Smackdown trumped Raw in the ratings. ShowBuzz Daily reports that the Wild Card Finals was No. 3 on cable for Tuesday night, and pulled in 2.885 million viewers, which is up from last week’s 2.637. By comparison, Monday’s episode of Raw drew 2.855 million pairs of eyeballs.
There are several factors at play here, of course. Monday was the observed Christmas holiday for most Americans, and the Wild Card Finals were pushed heavily on both last week’s Smackdown and this week’s Raw. Thanks to all of that, one of Smackdown’s biggest shows of the year only managed to pull in about 30,000 more viewers than Raw, so you shouldn’t read too much into this as a shift in the balance of power or anything.
Still, it’s a wonderful little feather in the cap of the Smackdown roster and gives them something to crow about as we head into 2017.
Here’s another factor: Smackdown is better.
Smackdown has been the better show since the split. I never watched smackdown before, and now I even DVR it if I’m gonna miss it.
I am not going to argue which is better, Smackdown or Raw (I happen to like Raw better because of the personalities) but 3 matches in two hours is not really acceptable in my opinion.
Weren’t there four or five matches on Raw not so long ago? It’s not as if there was a lot of talking once Cena was out of the way on SD either.
But two of those were long because of the amount of people in it.
Yep, tag team match was officially 23:07, women 13:52, title 21:15, so 58 minutes in a two hour show with a big promo (plus commercials, recaps etc). Meanwhile Raw was around 48 minutes’ action in more than three hours, and that’s with two matches into double figures for minutes.
I wonder if this was done on purpose to create a talking point.
SD should be pulling better ratings anyway, its been so much better than RAW
Also, that’s what happens when you promote something before hand rather than kayfabe book a show during the show. It gives the illusion the people making the show care about the show, so I should care too.
I said this when they originally booked Ziggler va Styles.
