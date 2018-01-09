Check Out All The Returning Stars Confirmed For Raw’s 25th Anniversary

#WWE Raw #WWE
01.09.18 3 hours ago 7 Comments

YouTube

We’ve known since the end of October that the 25th anniversary of WWE Raw is coming up, and that WWE has some extremely big plans for that show — which is now suddenly just two weeks away (and will end up being the go-home show for the Royal Rumble.

There has been some serious speculation that the Undertaker — who we’ve known for a long time will appear on the show — will perhaps use the 25th anniversary of Raw to set up one more match in his storied career, likely laying down a challenge for WrestleMania 34 if it is indeed happening.

We’ve also known for a while that there will be a whole gaggle of legends and Hall of Famers and fan favorites returning for Raw 25, but during Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE announced a whole lot more.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE RAW

How Music Connects Us

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 hour ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP