The first edition of WWE’s flaghship show, Monday Night Raw, aired on January 11, 1993 from the Manhattan Center in New York City. That means that in less than three months time, Raw turns 25 years old. Does that make you feel old? It should, but it’s also a tremendous accomplishment for WWE.

While we’re sure that WWE will spend the next few months hyping up this birthday by busting out their “longest running episodic television show in history” (say that five times fast) line 500 times per show, fans are likely going to wonder if WWE has anything special planned.

The January 22, 2018 edition of Raw will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider. That is the last Raw before the Royal Rumble, which takes place on January 28. Tickets for the event will go on sale on November 3 with an online pre-sale a few days before that.