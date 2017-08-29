The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/28/17: The Fall Of The Roman Empire

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: It’s probably a bad sign that I couldn’t remember what happened last week and actually had to click back and read the column, huh?
And now, the Best and Worst of Raw for August 28, 2017.
My biggest gripe with Cena and Reign’s confrontation was ultimately its lack of elegance or articulation. Explicitly stating nomenclature wrestling terms continuously is downright lethargic – compounded with the complete neglect for kayfabe i.e. no reference to the fact that both these men dismantle/have dismantled the competition – can in no way be commended as a refined way of breaking the ‘fourth wall’. Plus, Cena himself doesn’t have a leg to stand on as it pertains to criticism of Reigns and his perpetual push/existence.
I seem to write this every week, but then I have less idea every week what the plan is with Emma. She’s started a feud over hashtags while the heel color announcer mocks her. A heel holds the title and is about to feud with a tweener-heel, so she doesn’t fit in there, and the “I STARTED THE REVOLUTION” schtick by its delusional nature isn’t going to get her past Sasha or whoever. It might seem like the way they bring Paige back what with the NXT callback, except word is she’s not even cleared to train in-ring yet. Is… is she going to feud with Stephanie?
oh god
now i won’t be able to sleep tonight
That WAS a nice-looking Code Red.
As for Raw itself…eh.
“Because the train’s been on cruise control for years, and we’re circling the globe like the goddamn Snowpiercer until somebody makes their way up the train’s guts and explodes it off the tracks.”
There’s no one left to plant the bomb Brandon. It stays like this till Vince is gone.
oh my god i forgot all about goldust classic’s summerslam presentation
dont say things if you wont do them