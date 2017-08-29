The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 8/28/17: The Fall Of The Roman Empire

#Best And Worst #Best And Worst Of Raw #WWE Raw #WWE
08.29.17 51 mins ago 6 Comments

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: It’s probably a bad sign that I couldn’t remember what happened last week and actually had to click back and read the column, huh?

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

Note: Be sure you’re listening to our brand new With Spandex podcast MCMAHONSPLAINING! Listen to episode 1 (with Glacier) here, and episode 2 (with X-Pac) here.

Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Your help and participation means more than you know. Please tell your friends and loved ones about when John Cena literally set Roman Reigns on fire on national television.

And now, the Best and Worst of Raw for August 28, 2017.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Best And Worst#Best And Worst Of Raw#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF RAWWWEWWE RAW

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 5 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP