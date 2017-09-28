The Best And Worst Of WWF Raw Is War 9/15/97: Far Beyond Driven

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: We tackled In Your House: Ground Zero — the final In Your House to use the house set — and its aftermath. Undertaker did his first dive, Shawn Michaels cheated and ref-bumped his way into a Hell in a Cell match, and Stone Cold Steve Austin is spending his time on the DL hitting a Stone Cold Stunner on anything that moves.

If you haven’t seen this episode, you can watch it on WWE Network here. Check out all the episodes you may have missed at the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War and Best and Worst of WWF Monday Night Raw tag pages. Follow along with the competition here.

Hey, you! If you want us to keep doing retro reports, share them around! And be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you thought of these shows. ‘Cause baby now we’ve got Badd Blood, a pay-per-view that used to be called Madd Love. So take a look what you’ve done!

And now, the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War for September 15, 1997.