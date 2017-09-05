The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 9/4/17: Air Show

WWE Raw

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: John Cena was like, “Roman Reigns farted,” and Roman Reigns was like, “he who smelt it dealt it,” and Cena was like, “he who supplied it, denied it.” Except wrestling.

Here’s the Best and Worst of Raw for September 4, 2017.