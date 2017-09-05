The Best And Worst Of WWE Raw 9/4/17: Air Show

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Raw: John Cena was like, “Roman Reigns farted,” and Roman Reigns was like, “he who smelt it dealt it,” and Cena was like, “he who supplied it, denied it.” Except wrestling.
Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.
Note: Be sure you’re listening to our brand new With Spandex podcast MCMAHONSPLAINING! Listen to the latest episode, episode 3 (with WWE Germany announcer Holger Boschen) here. Subscribe on iTunes while you’re at it.
One more thing: Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Your help and participation means more than you know. Please tell your friends and loved ones about when Roman Reigns said his dick was so big he can’t wear pants without breaking them.
Here’s the Best and Worst of Raw for September 4, 2017.
I don’t know how Big Show, 20 years + into his career, and Braun, a guy who has only started having to wrestle on TV two years ago and who did little of note until a year ago, have combined for their crazy chemistry, but it is amazing. I agree that it would be poetically fitting for Show’s WWE career to end as at began and I don’t know what else can be done. He’s given Strowman an incredible boost over these three matches and, as the Cass match showed, that’s the big guy of the future to give that push to.
What a night for the Miz too! Praised by (gasp) John Cena and put on a great, gimmick free singles match with Jeff Hardy. Never thought that would happen 10 years ago.
Big Show used to have great matches with Mark Henry, too during the Hall of Pain era. I think he’s secretly Ricky Morton born in the body of a super heavy weight. There are just so few guys that can credibly turn him into a face-in-peril that we don’t get to see it very often.
Alexa makes the best faces. Both of those gifs are gold.
I imagine the weird side-eye glare followed by the eyeroll and walking away is exactly how Alexa would respond to hearing my Alexa/Emma fanfic.
Brandon you are amazing writer and I love your Raw and Smackdown columns.
But…but you gotta stop talking about Alex Wright’s dick man. I am getting worried.
It has to end with a Puerto Rican strap match like all good feuds.
Seriously though, i didn’t see the cage wall spot. Was it network exclusive? Did I stop paying attention? How could that have happened? The whole match I kept telling my girlfriend that show would win via being murdered through the cage wall and it never happened.
No, it was definitely on the show
It was post-match beat down. If you tuned out after Braun was announced winner, then you missed it. He started walking out, turned around and decided to give us what we all wanted to see.
He was not finished with him
Put in a position he’s clearly not ready for, talks about his genitals, constantly being told/gaslit how loved he is despite what you are seeing with your own eyes
hmmmmmm
this was a pretty solid episode though. Other than the Enzo stuff. I’m still a fan but they are really testing how much longer I can say that.
The way they are cramming so much in for Cena since he came back, it feels like he’s going away for a real long time when this current run ends.
And yeah, Strowman/ Show continues to be such a fantastic pairing, so I’m sure we’ll get another edition of it. I do love the idea of Show going out with a Strowman match, though. He’s made it pretty clear he’s just about done in WWE, so I could see it.
If you’re gonna do Strowman/Show one more time, and Show is pretty much done, why not make Show Strowman’s first challenger after he wins the belt? That way it can headline whatever PPV it’s on, and Show can go out on his back and put over Strowman as the man who fell the Giant.