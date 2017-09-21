WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWF Raw Is War: The Rock delivered his first heel promo, Rick Rude repeatedly reassured us that he is in fact “insurance,” and Shawn Michaels hit the Undertaker in the face with a chair so hard it made Taker cut his own face in agony.

Up first, a look at the final In Your House to use the house set. Leave the memories alone.