WWE Promotional Image

Tonight, on the Christmas edition of the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Free agent John Cena returns to WWE for the first time since Survivor Series on a LIVE Christmas Raw. How will The Cenation Leader deal with Team Red’s most notorious Grinches? Don’t miss any of the holiday action as Raw airs commercial-free for the first hour, beginning at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Hour one is presented commercial free. To steal a joke from Richie Brennan, “at least somebody’s getting the night off.”

2. Smackdown Survivor Series team member John Cena returns to Raw, because sure, why not! Free agency means you can go play for whoever you want whenever you want, you don’t actually have to pick a team. Also, enjoy this appearance, because there’s a chance Tuesday’s news will be “Cena taking time off following Raw.”

3. Who’s ready for John Cena to make a bunch of corny jokes about Elias and then Attitude Adjust him? Merry Christmas!

4. Place your bets on who’ll dress up like Santa Claus to beat up a heel, or which heel will beat up an actual Santa Claus. I’m going to guess Titus as Santa getting beaten up by … let’s say The Club.

5. Can you believe it’s been a year since we all realized we love Braun Strowman?

WWE Raw

Merry non-denominational winter holiday, everybody. +1 your favorite comments for tomorrow’s Best and Worst column, and enjoy the show.