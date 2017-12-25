Tonight, on the Christmas edition of the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Free agent John Cena returns to WWE for the first time since Survivor Series on a LIVE Christmas Raw. How will The Cenation Leader deal with Team Red’s most notorious Grinches? Don’t miss any of the holiday action as Raw airs commercial-free for the first hour, beginning at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Hour one is presented commercial free. To steal a joke from Richie Brennan, “at least somebody’s getting the night off.”
2. Smackdown Survivor Series team member John Cena returns to Raw, because sure, why not! Free agency means you can go play for whoever you want whenever you want, you don’t actually have to pick a team. Also, enjoy this appearance, because there’s a chance Tuesday’s news will be “Cena taking time off following Raw.”
3. Who’s ready for John Cena to make a bunch of corny jokes about Elias and then Attitude Adjust him? Merry Christmas!
4. Place your bets on who’ll dress up like Santa Claus to beat up a heel, or which heel will beat up an actual Santa Claus. I’m going to guess Titus as Santa getting beaten up by … let’s say The Club.
5. Can you believe it’s been a year since we all realized we love Braun Strowman?
Merry non-denominational winter holiday, everybody. +1 your favorite comments for tomorrow’s Best and Worst column, and enjoy the show.
Braun
Snowman
Or
We
Riot
If point #4 gets us Business Casual Sexy Elf Dana Brooke, it will be the best Christmas of my life.
Same here! Pinstripes please.
RAW IS WAR ON CHRISTMAS!
+1 Brought to you by Alicia Fox News!
I’m having a very boring night and would participate however I won’t see the show untill it hits Hulu in the morning. Hopefully everyone had a good Christmas the 40 below 0 wind chill this morning shut my truck down (made it not start)so I spent the day home alone couldn’t go to the parents
I won’t be able to participate tonight, but Merry Christmas to all. Here’s a little something to help celebrate: A person who’s been bringing us such joy and cheer this holiday season. And also Santa Claus
Will +1 it as well because obviously. I too will be out. Got a SNES Classic with Final Fantasy VI and Star Wars VR that need to be worked out.
I shall also offer my own something to celebrate regarding Christmas joy:
And I’m +1ing this so Brandon considers putting that in the B&W because it deserves to be