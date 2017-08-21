WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/21/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The Universal Championship Fatal 4-Way Match at SummerSlam left its mark on each of the competitors that weathered its destructive storm. Now that Brock Lesnar has survived the odds to hold onto his Universal Championship, what’s next for The Beast Incarnate and his three powerful opponents: Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The fallout from SummerSlam should be severe. I mean, it was a six-hour show. There’s a lot of stuff that fell out. Perhaps most notably, Brock Lesnar will be in the house on Monday night, and he and Paul Heyman are sure to gloat about him still being Universal Champion. Of all his opponents from Sunday, surely Roman Reigns has the smallest bone (in the yard) to pick, right? Because he got pinned in the middle of the ring? He won’t get another title shot, right? Anyone?

2. Dean Ambrose became the first member of the Shield to capture the WWE Grand Slam when he and Seth Rollins won the tag titles at SummerSlam. There sure are a lot of tag teams around that could challenge these two damp boys for the titles. So get pumped for four more cycles of Ambrose/Rollins vs. The Bar.

3. There’s also a new women’s champion! Sasha Banks has won the Raw Women’s Championship yet again, and Alexa Bliss still has her rematch, so … wait, I’m just starting to realize that not a lot is going to change from the past month. For like another month.

4. There’s also a new cruiserweight champion! Neville has won the Cruiserweight Championship again, and Akira Tozawa still has his rematch, so … OH MY GOD I’M TRAPPED IN A TIME LOOP PLEASE SEND TIME LORDS.

5. Goldust promised to show up at SummerSlam and unveil his latest masterpiece, but he … didn’t do that. Will three hours of Raw be enough time to get to whatever Goldust is doing now? My … my hopes are not high.

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!