WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 12/26/16

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Braun Strowman obliterated U.S. Champion Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins at the conclusion of last week’s Raw, all because his thirst for vengeance against Sami Zayn went unquenched. Can Raw General Manager Mick Foley control the unstoppable Monster Among Men? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. It’s the final Raw of 2016, if you can believe it. Next week will be the official start of Royal Rumble Month, which is a treat that all little boys and girls look forward to all year round. This week’s show will likely be a bit of a placeholder, since it’s an observed holiday and all, but there’s a chance we’ll see some more pieces begin to fall in place regarding the Rumble.
2. Braun Strowman is still on the warpath about Sami Zayn, so who knows what he’s liable to do this week. Last week, he suplexed a Christmas tree, so maybe this week, he’ll reverse chokeslam a menorah. Will Mick Foley cave to his demands and give him Zayn? Or will Strowman realize that he easily beat up a couple of main eventers last week and focus on that instead? Probably the first option.
3. Perhaps you didn’t hear, but NEVILLE IS BACK and is looking to enact swole-ass vengeance on the cruiserweights. He and The Brian Kendrick were victorious over TJ Perkins and Rich Swann on last week’s 205 Live, but the real story was him Mortal Kombat fatality-ing TJP with one kick on last week’s Raw. If that could just happen every week from now on, that alone would make the three hours worth it on Monday nights.
4. Last week, Bayley pinned the Women’s Champion! Such a rare feat could only be topped by one thing: the debut of Emmalina. This week, expect Bayley to pin the Women’s Champion and for Emmalina to not debut. Merry Christmas!
5. Enzo Amore, as you may remember, was last seen getting beaten up by the unstoppable team of Rusev and Jindel Mahal after what I thought was a pretty soul-searching session of HR-mandating sensitivity counseling. We’re on pins and needles wondering whether Big Cass has realized what happened to Enzo yet. Here’s hoping Raw opens with him walking into the backstage area from last week, seeing Enzo still laying in the wreckage covered with a fine layer of dust, and bugs his eyes out before the theme hits.
As always, we're including 10 of the best comments from tonight's open discussion thread in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here.
My Body is Ready.
Reigns lugs the US title around like I carry around a dog doo bag
Man I’d be concerned it would leak on my back.
Jericho and Owens dying in each others arms was all I ever wanted.
yawn.
Reigns and Rollins reign supreme…with the Shield theme blaring in the background as Raw goes off the air…the more things change…
Its a remix of the Shield’s theme, and that fact is the only thing keeping me sane about Roman
Sweet Cena…..The Universal Champion looks like a chump again.
Oh for fucks sake Raw, you’re clearly not doing anything w/ the US Title, let KO win & have JeriKO be super heels for a couple weeks with both belts. Is that so hard?
Good call. Would love to see that.
Good, clean finish!
*fart noise*
Dat Spear tho.
But where is Punk?!
So much for Strowman “taking out” Rollins
My heart! Owens used the codebreaker on Roman! My HEART!
Okay, Roman….That transition to the Sitout Powerbomb was pretty good AND unexpected.
Crowd reaction shots – you just made the list.
So Chris has the Codebreaker and KO has the backstabber. I love when wrestlers pull new moves.
This is some Big Match Chinlocking the likes of which I haven’t seen since Orton/Cena XVIII
Rest ling instead of Wrest ling
What does “Big Match Feel” even mean?
It means it feels like a big match but isn’t. It isn’t.
It’s a pseudo term they use to describe the sensation of a blockbuster huge fight matchup. The Rumble in the Jungle and the Thrilla in Manilla, epic tier fights. It’s over used in WWE.
I guess it’s better than “Big Match Reigns.” I really hate when JBL says “Big Match John.”
There is something very Meta about Jon Hamm doing advertisements.
Also..if anyone can pass along a link to any Jack Gallagher glove slap gifs, it would be appreciated.
I can only hope it can become the next “I’m Coming” of the best and worst.
Wicked Clothesline – Check
All I need now for Bingo is for Cole to say that Roman has injured his ribs.
+1
Sounds like Roman’s violating Vince’s house show rules. I’ll be over here waiting for him to get in trouble for it.
But…it’s not a house show….
I…am aware of this. They can’t all be winners, man.
I understand.
Alternatively, as in the case of the 2015 Royal Rumble, “Never Forget”
Dammit Chicago, the dueling chants should be “Fight Owens Fight!” vs “Fight Owens Fight!”
Let’s go Owens. Roman sucks.
Chinlock City…
Dat Red Dress. Kill it baby girl.
I usually don’t like thigh high boots…but in this case Jojo…I Approve.
The funniest thing about boo’ing Roman Reigns is that he seems to be surprised by it each and every time.
…that is true.
Tonight’s the night…Ol’ Gil is gonna get cheered! I can feel it!
I was ringside in the 4th row and at one point we were all booing him and he goes come on guys, im not that bad! then someone said go back to Hawaii and he squinted and laughed.
Whoever called the duel for tomorrow night earlier, +1 to you
Maybe an angle where Gallagher is Jekyl and Strowman is Hyde. Just to see if BOTH of them could pull off wearing a Victorian cape & top hat.
Come on, clearly Sheamus is his Mr. Hyde.
Hmmmm…..
Ehma Bork, Royal Rumblerg!
Gallagher just became my new favorite character
He had me at, “My Intention to interfere in this match.”
Gallagher had me the instant the bell rung in round 1 of the CWC
(also I hope Fabian Aichner gets another look from WWE soon)
I DEMAND SATISFACTION
+1000 take all of them.
Of course you realize, THIS means WAR.
+1 Good sir!
So Goldeberg > Brock Lesnar > Taker @ Mania/Cena @ a ppv rematch
Jack Gallagher better show up in a fencing outfit for 205 Live.
That was really great, but it annoys me so much that the announcers are omniscient and already know that future matches are signed 4 seconds after a supposedly live incident.
Impugned.
Wow, a word I’d never thought I’d hear on Raw once Sandow left.
The dream lives on.
Charly looked like she was ready to run off and write some fanfiction.
Not Renee is earning her money this week.
so there’s gonna be a gunfight tomorrow?
More Gauntlets! MORE!
How much do you think English/Gotch hate this guy?
He’s on their list for sure.
I feel like a few vignettes would have made a world of a difference for those 2. I feel that way about most things, they don’t do enough to help people get to know who they’re about to watch. I remember when Emma first came out people thought she was dumb cuz she had no rhythm and could barely get into the ring, not realizing it’s been a part of her gimmick etc.
YES WITH THE GLOVE!!! I LOVE THIS GUY!
GLOVE SLAP I DON’T TAKE CRAP
Jack Gallagher with the BOWTIE swag.
I assume he’s just selling, but his back really hit the edge of the apron/screen
Oh my God… Charly was Neville in disguise this whole time!
I for one welcome our new gravity-less overlord
+1
Neville is Uber-Aggressive? Does that work during surge pricing?
2.5X Neville!