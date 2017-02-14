WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/13/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Live in Las Vegas, The Huggable One aims to dethrone The Queen to earn her first Raw Women’s Championship. Will Bayley wrap her arms around the title? Also on Raw, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens present WWE’s first “Festival of Friendship.” (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The clear highlight of this week’s episode is Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho hosting a “Festival of Friendship.” We all know it’s the beginning of the end for Team Chris and Kevin, so let’s enjoy the two of them reveling in their one-of-a-kind best friendship while we still can. Before that stupid idiot Bill Goldberg ruins everything.

2. Bayley and Charlotte Flair are going to have yet another match with the Raw Women’s Championship on the line. If it were Sasha challenging instead of Bayley, we would be getting ready for a title change tonight. But whereas Sasha wins on television and Charlotte wins on PPV, Bayley doesn’t win at all. Until WrestleMania, maybe? Expect this match to end via hijinks.

3. Emmalina is supposed to make her debut tonight, but she was supposed to debut in December, too. She’s never going to debut. It isn’t going to happen. Either that, or we get a Beaver Cleavage scenario where she immediately removed the Emmalina … whatever .. and puts on the shades and half-gloves because DARK EMMA IS THE ONLY EMMA WE’LL ACCEPT.

4. Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns are already in a match against each other at Fastlane, so expect Braun to beat half the roster by himself this week, and Reigns to beat the other half next week. Or vice versa.

5. Enzo Amore and Big Cass appear to be in the mix for the Raw Tag Team Championship now, so we might be headed toward a four-way at either Fastlane or WrestleMania for the tag straps between the only four teams in Raw’s tag division. Nice of E&C to take a break from f*cking that chicken for ten minutes and get involved in a tag title feud.

As always, we're including 10 of the best comments from tonight's open discussion thread in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Raw report.