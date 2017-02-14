WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/13/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Live in Las Vegas, The Huggable One aims to dethrone The Queen to earn her first Raw Women’s Championship. Will Bayley wrap her arms around the title? Also on Raw, Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens present WWE’s first “Festival of Friendship.” (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. The clear highlight of this week’s episode is Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho hosting a “Festival of Friendship.” We all know it’s the beginning of the end for Team Chris and Kevin, so let’s enjoy the two of them reveling in their one-of-a-kind best friendship while we still can. Before that stupid idiot Bill Goldberg ruins everything.
2. Bayley and Charlotte Flair are going to have yet another match with the Raw Women’s Championship on the line. If it were Sasha challenging instead of Bayley, we would be getting ready for a title change tonight. But whereas Sasha wins on television and Charlotte wins on PPV, Bayley doesn’t win at all. Until WrestleMania, maybe? Expect this match to end via hijinks.
3. Emmalina is supposed to make her debut tonight, but she was supposed to debut in December, too. She’s never going to debut. It isn’t going to happen. Either that, or we get a Beaver Cleavage scenario where she immediately removed the Emmalina … whatever .. and puts on the shades and half-gloves because DARK EMMA IS THE ONLY EMMA WE’LL ACCEPT.
4. Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns are already in a match against each other at Fastlane, so expect Braun to beat half the roster by himself this week, and Reigns to beat the other half next week. Or vice versa.
5. Enzo Amore and Big Cass appear to be in the mix for the Raw Tag Team Championship now, so we might be headed toward a four-way at either Fastlane or WrestleMania for the tag straps between the only four teams in Raw’s tag division. Nice of E&C to take a break from f*cking that chicken for ten minutes and get involved in a tag title feud.
Two great actors (well, one great Charlie Day) against one stupid movie plot.
Ice Cube should watch out, Miz is a heat magnet
Ice Cube doesn’t know what faces are?
I love Karl Anderson, but those Al Snow memorial tights he has on have to be giving him -5 HP or something.
I was thinking more Edge circa 2002
I was thinking Vance Archer
*Emmalina makes the save. Immediate hated by all*
I want this to evolve into an 8-Person Mixed Tag match with everyone who’s feuding to see Bayley interacting with Strowman.
I keep expecting Roman to blow the doors off Gallows & Anderson, only for Baylor to return and piece Roman up. Weeks of reunited Bullet Club attacks forces The Shield to reunite culminating in a Mania showdown. Ugh, I say silly things.
Baylor? Damn you autocorrect.
Bullet Club vs Shield. Ahh we could dream. Maybe next year though.
Somebody was late to his mark. They were looking at Reign’s face for long enough for him to wonder where the fuck is Gallows?
Perks of being a Club member? Unlimited spray tans!
Glass Joe has a more varied move set than Roman Reigns.
Roman Reigns beat an entire Survivor Series team by himself and I’m supposed believe these bumbling idiots have a chance?
When did Stephanie go full heel again? Wasn’t she supposed to be like a tweeter?
Well, she’s a tweener in that how she acts depends on who she’s interacting with, right?
@Pencil-Necked Geek Is she still nice to anyone? I just remember her being shitty to Roman, Seth and Mick lately
Emma’s music will hit… and out comes R-Truth.
+1. I’d love that to happen.
Is Roman looking bigger tonight? He looks like he’s getting back up to Shield size.
Brandon’s twitter just now killed me: “Stephanie doing Teddy Long announcing a handicap match where Roman Reigns beats up the tag champs by himself is my perfect wrestling hell”
They really can’t pick a color to photo shop Goldberg’s beard. I’ve seen black, brown, and now blonde. The dude looks like he has hairy mood ring wrapped around his kisser.
Roman has pinned the tag team champs!
How the fuck you gonna try and claim that a handicap match is in honor of Teddy Long??? Someone wasn’t watching Smackdown back in the day.
Steph it’s Black history month say something nice while you’re out there.
Teddy Long watched The Rumble, he would’ve put Roman one on one wit da Undatakah
In the eventual build up to Shane/AJ Styles, you just KNOW they’ll find some way for Stephanie to have her brother’s back and emasculate AJ Styles.
(lets get this out of the way now)
+1 That’s it right there.
blech
Dammit! A handicap match is not a tag team match, playa. – Teddy Long, probably.
Roman Reigns, Tag Team Champions
That’s not a Teddy Long memorial tag match, where’s the partner of Roman’s choice?
Stop booking two faces vs one heel!!
+1
+1
+1
Single guy destroys tag team.
Not just a tag team, the Tag Team Champs.
Champs are chumps.
They are, but they’ll never get built up this way
Stephanie, stop trying to make Roman happen. It is NOT going to happen.
Hey Karl, he’s not this guy, he’s not that guy, he’s THE Guy.
+1
“You think you can just come out here and demand whatever you want”
why wouldn’t he think that. you give him stuff without him asking
Every week no less.
He’s young Cena.
If Steph calls Roman a wank pheasant I’ll forgive her past obnoxiousness.
No, nobody takes things away from Roman…
I’m not sure that’s the right use of the word ambivalence
Roman Reigns promo? Short and Sweet?
A situation not about Steph?
Alternate Universe?
Steph is face tonight? What?
Ahh, Steph is going into draconian GM mode. Nevermind.
oh ffs make up your mind about whether you’re playing heel or not
Roman Reigns: I’m Roman Reigns. Sup?
Steph: Dammit Roman!! I hate you so I’m giving you a title shot tonight!!!
“Roman Reigns cannot be 100% tonight.”
Cole…he gets back to 100% mid selling most nights. The fuck outta here…
Only Roman Reigns could make Stephanie McMahon the face in this situation.
You sent him home Steph, why you gotta steal the man’s cheap pop.
going from Bray Wyatt: WWE Champion ending EC to Steph opening Raw is a good way to get emotional whiplash.
Great Stephs here…………….Gotta stop doing crack.
Steph is in the mood to mom dance tonight.
Where is Raw Roulette?
Corny Vegas jokes over/under: 10.5
Annnd we already have one
I wasn’t looking, was there a Chavo thing?
Yes sir.
If a tag team doesn’t induct Teddy Long…
Bray Wyatt and AJ Styles invade Raw.
They promo for 30 minutes and wrestle for 90.
Raw ends after two hours.
10/10
-Bayley has match won, but OH NO NIA JAX!
-Charlotte and Nia beat up Bayley but HOORAY SASHA BANKS
-Sasha Banks brutalizes Bayley because friendship for babyfaces is terrible.