WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/20/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Braun Strowman will get the competition he craves this Monday night when he meets the 7-foot-tall Big Show one-on-one. Can The World’s Largest Athlete withstand the onslaught of The Monster Among Men? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. All we really care about, of course, is the fallout after last week’s soul-crushing Festival of Friendship ended in betrayal. Betrayal most foul. Will we find out what Triple H said to Kevin Owens? Will Chris Jericho appear to tearfully confront the Universal champ? Will we ever be capable of love again?

2. Braun Strowman’s tune-up for Roman Reigns will continue with a match against the Big Show and his Big Abs. He can beat four normal-sized men at once and the two biggest men in the company, but can he defeat one (1) Roman Reigns? Probably not!

3. Samoa Joe is hell-bent on destruction, and Sami Zayn pissed him right off last week. Pray for poor Sami as he prepares to get slaughtered by SmoJo in two weeks at Fastlane: Never Stop Never Stopping.

4. Bayley captured the Raw Women’s Championship last week, but her victory might be TAINTED due to Sasha Banks’ interference. She may very well get screwed out of the title before getting a chance to lose it to Charlotte at Fastlane: Tokyo Drift, thus making history! The system works!

5. The tag team division is heating up, by which I mean all four teams are probably going to be in action, although The New Day seems more interested in ice cream than in championships at the moment. I CAN RELATE.

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!