WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/6/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

After being humiliated twice by Goldberg, first at Survivor Series and again in the Royal Rumble Match, Brock Lesnar wants to settle the score in a final battle at WrestleMania. Will the WCW icon agree to clash with The Beast Incarnate on The Grandest Stage of Them All? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Bill Goldberg will respond to Brock Lesnar’s challenge to a “final” match at WrestleMania 33. Just off the top of my head, I bet he says yes! But I guess there’s always a chance he could say “nah I’m good” and then pose with his shirtless son again before leaving forever. Probably the first option, though.

2. WWE is promising to reveal Seth Rollins’ “injury status” tonight. This could mean anything from “Seth Rollins is injured!” to “He’ll be out for X amount of time.” Regardless, look for Triple H to take credit for it, because his cunning plan worked perfectly. Perhaps … TOO perfectly.

3. Sami Zayn has pinned the United States Champion! That probably means he’s earned the right to … compete for a chance to … pin the United States Champion. What better way for Sami Zayn to stick it to his old eternal fremisis (that doesn’t work as well as “frenemy,” does it?) Kevin Owens than to take his best friend Chris Jericho’s beloved title belt? I mean, beating Owens for the Universal title would probably be a better way, but let’s be serious here.

4. Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns are gonna have a thing going on, it certainly seems. Let’s hope these two beefboys get involved in some serious clubbering and make us psyched up about all the monstrous damage they’re going to do to each other at Fastlane.

5. Nia Jax pretty much decimated Sasha Banks last week. Which poor unfortunate local talent will she tear limb from limb tonight? And how long before they feed James Ellsworth to her? (Yes, I know he’s on Smackdown, but we all know that will probably be his last act in the company.)

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!