WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/2/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The legendary Goldberg re-emerges for 2017’s first Raw, less than four weeks before he meets Brock Lesnar and 28 other Superstars in the Royal Rumble Match. What will the powerhouse have to say about his impending chance to compete in the main event of WrestleMania 33? WWE.com has some ideas. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. It’s the first WWE show of 2017, which means it’s time to stop farting around and actually get down to business for the Royal Rumble. Goldberg will be in the house to hype his (and Brock Lesnar’s) appearance in the Rumble match, and maybe we’ll get some additional names announced for the 30-man event. Huge names, like Jinder Mahal!

2. Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman will meet in a Last Man Standing match, which should be a whole lot better than their “10 Minutes In Heaven” match. Odds of Mick Foley wandering down to ringside to yell at Sami Zayn: 900 percent.

3. Last week, Bayley was cheated out of a match against Charlotte Flair like seven different ways. Is she still the No. 1 contender to the Raw Women’s Championship? Yeah, probably.

4. Huge angry boy Neville is probably the hottest act on Raw right now, so here’s hoping he one-shot no-scopes another hapless cruiserweight this week and continues his reign of terror and Vegeta-voiced destruction.

5. Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, and Seth Rollins are only allowed to touch with, talk about, or interact with each other, so the main event will likely be some permutation of that, leading to the Universal Champion being pinned. Meet the new year, same as the old year.

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!