WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/2/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The legendary Goldberg re-emerges for 2017’s first Raw, less than four weeks before he meets Brock Lesnar and 28 other Superstars in the Royal Rumble Match. What will the powerhouse have to say about his impending chance to compete in the main event of WrestleMania 33? WWE.com has some ideas. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. It’s the first WWE show of 2017, which means it’s time to stop farting around and actually get down to business for the Royal Rumble. Goldberg will be in the house to hype his (and Brock Lesnar’s) appearance in the Rumble match, and maybe we’ll get some additional names announced for the 30-man event. Huge names, like Jinder Mahal!
2. Sami Zayn and Braun Strowman will meet in a Last Man Standing match, which should be a whole lot better than their “10 Minutes In Heaven” match. Odds of Mick Foley wandering down to ringside to yell at Sami Zayn: 900 percent.
3. Last week, Bayley was cheated out of a match against Charlotte Flair like seven different ways. Is she still the No. 1 contender to the Raw Women’s Championship? Yeah, probably.
4. Huge angry boy Neville is probably the hottest act on Raw right now, so here’s hoping he one-shot no-scopes another hapless cruiserweight this week and continues his reign of terror and Vegeta-voiced destruction.
5. Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, and Seth Rollins are only allowed to touch with, talk about, or interact with each other, so the main event will likely be some permutation of that, leading to the Universal Champion being pinned. Meet the new year, same as the old year.
As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!
JBL & Heyman tearing apart this new guy. Props to his Pillman shirt though.
I’m a little too lazy to change the channel & Rusev on Total Divas is low key the best right now. I kinda get what Hanstock’s talking about
Oh god….Rusev is the freakin’ best.
I think Vince was expecting a much bigger reaction to the Goldberg-Reigns staredown tease. Not sure why he was expecting it to be bigger, but I’m sure he was.
Vince thought Sasha tapping out with two seconds left in the Ironman Match against Charlotte to tie the score would get a huge reaction…So….yeah.
Holy crap, Aaron Lewis cleaned himself up! And he’s not depressed!
Is anyone else seeing The Social Outcats & Naomi as bad-ass bikers right now???? When is this movie out on dvd??
Heath Slater, Curtis Axel, and Naomi are in the Marine 5?
Well, they didn’t waste any time getting the worst episode of 2017 out of the way.
SEE YALL ON SUNDAY FOR THE ROYAL RUMBLE
+1
+1 LMAO. I only caught the last segment. I was like wait, what? Already?
And for those of you who predicted that Braun’s push was just to be fed to Goldberg, your checks are in the mail.
But what if a Smackdown guy wins?
hahahaha
+1
Oh. srs?
+1. A very sad +1
Owens and Jericho juked outta there.
just like all of us should have done 3hrs and 11 minutes ago
Dodging in true Canadian fashion
Shoutout to Sami Zayn for looking like even more of a hapless goober after that double spear
Sad +1 I was just about to type something similar to this.
Now way, that’s two of the most overpowered characters in Wrestling history deploying the most powerful versions of the Spear on record. They stood there and charged that shit up. AND it got the bonus damage off of a counter. If anything it just proves that Sami needs more people.
OF COURSE they’ve got to make the monster look like a chump.
But Goldberg is also a monster, and Reigns is a monster in training.
Strow man, Ro man and old man
+3
+1
+1+1+1
I may be jaded after three hours, but the double spear was cool.
How to stop Braun Strowman? Use a Defensive Line against him.
Get the champion and his really entertaining friend out of the way!!!
We have hosses to push!!!!
fart noise
That far was wetter than Romans hair
yawwn, Braun; the annual ‘team up and eliminate’ fodder.
oh, they showcased it early lol.
Big Show would like a word with you
Monday Night Raw is nutting 3 weeks to quickly
Long and Satisfying are NOT Raw’s strong suits.
Double spear
They are doing the EVERYBODY FIGHTS finish to the RAW before the Royal Rumble two weeks early.
Three weeks I think
I don’t even know anymore.
Heyman going FULL FETAL POSITION as soon as Braun came out is gold
Goldberg is looking like a kosher Popeye.
This made me laugh more than it should have.
+1
No WWE.
No.
Do not do this.
You’re committing company suicide here.
Reigns/Goldberg would make me sign up for the WWE network just to immediately cancel it.
That cannot die which can eternal lie…
Oh now this is interesting.
Vince..?
Oh sweet jesus we’ve got an option C!
So.. Mania is potentially going to have HHH/Rollins try & trade Pedigrees for a half hour and Goldberg/Reigns try & trade spears for a half hour. Sign me the f*ck up
+1
I don’t know what’s happening anymore
GET THEM, BRAUN!
OH SHIT BRAUN!
Pathetic how KO has been made to look like a chump in all of this.
The staredown that nobody asked for.
Roman and Goldberg spear each other at the same time, and the result is just Goldberg with a new luxurious head of hair.
+1
+1
+1
+1
+1
Super Saiyan 3 Goman
+1
gt vs georgia right here
Is it strange that I’d like to see Reigns beat Goldberg?
Like, Shield nostalgia
Uh oh, can you feel it? What happens when a mega pushed force meets an overly protected object?
So Reigns gets sprared, right?
Goldberg sweatin’ like someone just asked him why the browser history keeps disappearing.
Aaaaaand, it’s Roman.
Even though they’ve made KO look like a total chump in this title run, I do appreciate that he’s not backing down from Goldberg
+1
Reigns doesn’t care about the US title.
Furniture throwing? I didn’t realize this was a contract signing
Lesnar is gonna eat and take a nap during the Rumble?
+1
+1 Several times apparently
I always eliminate after I eat too.
When they eventually let Owens snap, it’s going to be glorious….I mean if….If they let Owens snap
Cmon Jericho we all know Goldberg has been on your list for 20 years
All I want is for Owens to wreck that fucking clown.
Pauly! Now it’s getting interesting.