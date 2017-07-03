WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/3/17

IMPORTANT NOTE: There are some issues that may prevent live discussion in this thread tonight, but you will be able to leave comments as usual. We understand this is not ideal, and we apologize for any inconvenience.
Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
After nearly putting Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to sleep with the dreaded Coquina Clutch, Samoa Joe proved he has what it takes to conquer The Beast Incarnate at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event next Sunday night. How will The Samoan Submission Machine keep his momentum going before his high-stakes title clash with one of the most dominant WWE Superstars of all time? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. It’s the go-home show for Great Balls of Fire flavor pay-per-view? Whose balls will be the greatest, and whose the fieriest? Only several ways to find out, beginning with tuning in Monday night.
2. WWE is in a weird position, because people pretty much don’t watch Raw on the Fourth of July holiday, but there’s a PPV on Sunday! Expect a delicate balance of some things happening, but mostly nothing really happening at all. At all.
3. There is a new No. 1 contender to the Raw Women’s Championship, so we’re going to get a confrontation between Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks. And of course, as always, Nia Jax will be lurking. Lurking. Forever lurking! And of course, also as always, Emma will be cut for time.
4. Roman Reigns will be looking for payback after Braun Strowman threw him into an ambulance this week. I have a recommendation for Reigns: try throwing an ambulance into HIM. I mean, Braun would be able to do it.
5. Enzo Amore has now been betrayed TWICE by Big Cass, so look forward to a 12-minute segment of him just openly weeping between taking haphazard thrusts at a bucket of chicken.
I’m still amazed how far Alexa has come since showing up as a sparkle blowing cheerleader pixie.
I would have read that line as “Alexa Bliss is the only goddess in WWE because Taya doesn’t work here”, but that’s why Graves gets paid and I don’t, I guess.
Alexa Bliss’s finisher should just be a disgusted look that make her opponent burst into flames
Ahh Nia. The most beautiful monster this side of Asuka-sama.
She’s gonna have to face turn soon, all that smiling is not very heel-ish.
Am I the only one who doesn’t like Nia Jax? I don’t hate her. I nothing her. Am I missing something?
You’re not alone. I can take or leave her.
The Great Ganesh is on Shooter!
Bay-Area teen helps biracial goddess to… fuck I’m terrible at this too! Where’s that guy?
You have one job Blue Wacky Waving Inflatable Arm Flailing Tube Man! One Job!!!
wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man
Creative’s answer to people wanting a Sasha/Bayley turn is to destroy every other love and friendship in WWE in a “here, have all the donuts in the world!” scenario
hug life. the kidz bop version of me against the world
Ok if Sasha turns on Bayley tonight after the Enzo/Cass split then we’ll know that love is just dead and not coming back.
I’m convinced the ghost of stings career has possessed the ring with all the back stabbing
Tristan: Just fuck already!
Hang on Bayley, let us get a few more seconds of Sasha dancing there.
I. Am. Robot Cass. I. Am. Back. From. Hiatus. Bleep. Bloop.
I just want enzo to jump cass anytime cass is on the screen
Cass is a community theatre Baron Corbin
Ha, damn straight. But he’s going full method and being a lone wolf/also losing his hairline. Just that committed.
“I’ve never heard someone talk for so long without saying anything”
Big Cass has never watched a Randy Orton promo apparently
Bray Wyatt is the most glaring example.
Ha, Charly should just give Cass the microphone and let him hold it her arm must get super tired doing that.
“I have never heard someone talk so long without saying anything.”
Cass, allow me to introduce you to the New Day. There’s 3 of them.
That “NEW” is written on with a sharpie. Right?
You should have quit while you were ahead Enzo, damnit.
It was fine. I would only deduct for not rhyming “be all I can be” with “certified G”.
Wow, he came back as Shin Enzo, I’m digging it.
Hell yeah.
what the hell is on Enzo’s chest?
Watch Angle come out and insist that since Enzo is no longer in a tag team, he technically has to go to 205 Live due to his weight class
“Hey Heath, uh, wanna do trios?”
WRESTLING SHOW!!!
Dude killed that promo.
Nuanced references to his own catchphrase, new material, intensity. It was platinum alright.
“I’m good enough. I’m smart enough. And doggone it, people like me”
“Nobody in the business goes harder bouncing a check than Enzo Amore!”
You should probably have met Paul Heyman by now, right?
Oh God, not Ric Flair!
+1 but Paul is an amateur let’s talk Ric Flair.
Is Enzo gonna change his theme to Tubthumping by Chumbawamba?
I hope Cass sings his own new entrance music
if Enzo says “I get back up again” one more time, the next pay per view after this one will be called Tubthumping
“I am tough. I am confident in my abilities. I am real.”
Enzo reading from his college admissions essay to Emerson.
Are they starting us at a low point so we’ll think they can only go up from here for 3 hours?
enzo going all chumbawumba
Enzo rocking out his super face promo.
Enzo: I’m one of the toughest guys that has walked through those ropes in a long time!
*Brock and Joe bury the hatchet and murder Enzo*
Burying the hatchet inside of Enzo.
“I get back up every time I’m knocked down!” Guess Enzo doesn’t remember that one time with the Vaudevillians. Then again, I’d be really surprised if he did.
did Enzo get a tattoo of the single tear he shed when Cass turned on him?
Yo for real, that cut on his cheek looks like a legit Gangster tear.
Enzo is channeling Mads Mikkleson’s character from Casino Royale and crying blood. And also dying while scratching Cass’ balls.
Damn, if you never pointed this out, I would have never realized it
YOU CAN’T KICK MY ASS I KICK MY OWN ASS!
Enzo rocking the “trailer trash” summer look.
If you really thought Cass was gonna turn on Enzo, then there’s only ONE WORD TO DESCRIBE YOU!
C – O – R – R – E – C – T
CORREEEEEECT!!!
S-M-R-T! I mean, S-M-A-R-T!
oh no. Enzo’s in the “dressing like George Michael” phase of the break up
So many props to the WWE graphics team, these car emblems for Great Balls of Fire have been awesome.
I would like for Dean Ambrose to be pushing a hot dog cart backstage, and accidentally bump into Braun Strowman.
So does Cass get new theme music?
I hope so!
Well as long as the comment section is right side up, it’s fine.
“With a tear in his eye and boot from on high, it’s Amoré!”
“We wrote a song about it! Unfortunately, it ended up infringing on one he’d written years earlier…”
“A trick from Big Cass, a kick in the ass, that’s Amoré!”
Were you waiting all week to post this one? It was worth it, +1