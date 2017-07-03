WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 7/3/17

YouTube

IMPORTANT NOTE: There are some issues that may prevent live discussion in this thread tonight, but you will be able to leave comments as usual. We understand this is not ideal, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

After nearly putting Universal Champion Brock Lesnar to sleep with the dreaded Coquina Clutch, Samoa Joe proved he has what it takes to conquer The Beast Incarnate at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event next Sunday night. How will The Samoan Submission Machine keep his momentum going before his high-stakes title clash with one of the most dominant WWE Superstars of all time? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. It’s the go-home show for Great Balls of Fire flavor pay-per-view? Whose balls will be the greatest, and whose the fieriest? Only several ways to find out, beginning with tuning in Monday night.

2. WWE is in a weird position, because people pretty much don’t watch Raw on the Fourth of July holiday, but there’s a PPV on Sunday! Expect a delicate balance of some things happening, but mostly nothing really happening at all. At all.

3. There is a new No. 1 contender to the Raw Women’s Championship, so we’re going to get a confrontation between Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks. And of course, as always, Nia Jax will be lurking. Lurking. Forever lurking! And of course, also as always, Emma will be cut for time.

4. Roman Reigns will be looking for payback after Braun Strowman threw him into an ambulance this week. I have a recommendation for Reigns: try throwing an ambulance into HIM. I mean, Braun would be able to do it.

5. Enzo Amore has now been betrayed TWICE by Big Cass, so look forward to a 12-minute segment of him just openly weeping between taking haphazard thrusts at a bucket of chicken.

As always, we're including 10 of the best comments from tonight's open discussion thread in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Raw report.

