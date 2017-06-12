WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/12/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
One week after Samoa Joe put Brock Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman, in the excruciating Coquina Clutch, the Universal Champion is coming to Raw to answer his challenger for the title at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event. Will The Beast Incarnate get his hands on The Samoan Submission Machine? Also on Raw, The Hardy Boyz face Cesaro & Sheamus in a rematch for the Raw Tag Team Titles! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Hey, neat, Brock Lesnar is back! This is the first time we’ll see the Universal Champion since the Raw after WrestleMania, when he challenged Roman Reigns and then stood tall over Braun Strowman. Neither of those two dudes are his next challenger. Storytelling, everybody!
2. Sheamus and Cesaro will defend their newly won Raw Tag Team titles against the Hardys (Hardyz?), which will possibly, hopefully, finally lead to the breaking of Matt and the Brother Neroing of Jeff.
3. Alexa Bliss officially has zero allies left on the Raw roster — but wait a sec, Emma just got cleared to return to the ring! Can she get back on TV tonight and become Bliss’ heater for the next few months? Fingers crossed.
4. Enzo and Cass continue to get the snot kicked out of them backstage, but now there are clues. Like, a gold chain, I guess? Maybe Mr. T did it! Someone should ask his mother if she told him to take them out.
5. The Miz will hopefully continue his feud against grandfather clocks and/or people in bear costumes, because either of those is better than seeing him fight Dean Ambrose again.
As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!
Is there b-ball on tonight? Or will RAW be passable?
So do you think Seth Rollins has told Bray Wyatt to change his freakin social media passwords?
So with the NBA Finals, Raw is a rerun tonight right?
No. Technically new, but Same Shit, Different Day.
So…Bray Wyatt…
…yeah.
…and Bayley…
…huh.
Jojo was my world, so mission accomplished Bray.
Wait, what happened with Bayley?
Don’t tell me she got caught having an affair too! WHY BAYLEY, SASHA WAS EVERYTHING TO YOU!!
Ooh, ooh… Tell me about Bayley?
Is she getting fired???
Oh, sorry. I thought we were just talking about their careers. I just saw what Bray did? (rimshot)
Oh thank god, for a moment there, I thought Bayley left her loving wife!
Ah nuts, I want sum moar goss!
A philandering wrestler? Now I’ve seen everything
JoJo? Did Bray Wyatt use his super hypnotic powers on her or what? How did that happen?
@Aerial Jesus
When two people get drunk…
(over the phone)
Linda: (crying) “…and then he made the entire Cabinet say how awesome he is. It was awful. I felt like a cheap prostitute! (sniff) Thanks for listening, Vince.”
Vince: “You’re welcome, honey, dammit. Anytime. I love you.”
Linda: “Love you.”
(Vince hangs up the phone)
Vince: “Hunter! Steph! I have an idea on how to start tonight’s show AND put Roman over at the same time!”
+1, topical but on point
+1
Only 24 hours until more Fashion Files!
Haha! Right!
This is just me be a Gossipy Gina, but I bet ya after New Day wins the belts this Sun, they start a feud with Breezango (when they were on Talking Smack they kept talking bout the Fashion PoPos). That’s gonna be awesome!
You want more HOTT GOSS? How about Renee and Dean got pulled from next season of Total Divas (via twitter). Or how about Bray Wyatt’s wife filing for divorce because he has been sleeping with JoJo (Google it). Or how about Alison Brie only gets topless in the 1st ep of GLOW and no other eps (recapped.com).