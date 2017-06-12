WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/12/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

One week after Samoa Joe put Brock Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman, in the excruciating Coquina Clutch, the Universal Champion is coming to Raw to answer his challenger for the title at the WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view event. Will The Beast Incarnate get his hands on The Samoan Submission Machine? Also on Raw, The Hardy Boyz face Cesaro & Sheamus in a rematch for the Raw Tag Team Titles! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Hey, neat, Brock Lesnar is back! This is the first time we’ll see the Universal Champion since the Raw after WrestleMania, when he challenged Roman Reigns and then stood tall over Braun Strowman. Neither of those two dudes are his next challenger. Storytelling, everybody!

2. Sheamus and Cesaro will defend their newly won Raw Tag Team titles against the Hardys (Hardyz?), which will possibly, hopefully, finally lead to the breaking of Matt and the Brother Neroing of Jeff.

3. Alexa Bliss officially has zero allies left on the Raw roster — but wait a sec, Emma just got cleared to return to the ring! Can she get back on TV tonight and become Bliss’ heater for the next few months? Fingers crossed.

4. Enzo and Cass continue to get the snot kicked out of them backstage, but now there are clues. Like, a gold chain, I guess? Maybe Mr. T did it! Someone should ask his mother if she told him to take them out.

5. The Miz will hopefully continue his feud against grandfather clocks and/or people in bear costumes, because either of those is better than seeing him fight Dean Ambrose again.

As always, we're including 10 of the best comments from tonight's open discussion thread in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here.