WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/19/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
Roman Reigns doesn’t do anything small — he’s The Big Dog, after all — and this Monday night on Raw, he’ll reveal what he has planned for SummerSlam. Who will the former WWE Champion battle at The Biggest Party of the Summer? (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. The Big Dog™ returns to His Yard™ where he will Mark His Territory™ by challenging, I don’t know … Apollo Crews? Yeah, that works. Reigns vs. Crews at SummerSlam, you heard it here first!
2. Seth Rollins will make a big deal about being on the cover of WWE 2K18. Bray Wyatt will probably teleport into the ring and draw an eye patch and devil horns on it.
3. The feud between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe heated up big-time last week, so expect zero follow-up on that since Bork’s too busy fishing in Canada or something.
4. All signs point to Dean Ambrose continuing to play dress-up as a bear, likely inspiring a whole new wave of Shield/Furries crossover slash fic.
5. Charly Caruso is gonna continue being as cute as a button. No joke here, just showing appreciation for the best thing to ever happen to WWE’s Snapchat account.
As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!
Awww, the Club is being given a full entrance. That’s cute.
i’m pretty sure someone pointing out that Roman hasnt beaten them, only to be beaten by Roman in the main event has become a TV Trope at this point
Is Reigns vs Joe the main event? Nice of them to let me go to bed early tonight.
Spoiler Alert: Roman wins
I have an announcement to make. Next week, I’M writing the Best and Worst Of column because Brandon has never beaten me in a match one on one.
+1
So, how much of the commentary is going to be focused on trying to make the Club seem like a legitimate threat?
Puppy Monkey Baby is a more believable character than Samoa Joe.
AHHHHH PUPPYMONKEYBABY BURN IT BURN IT
man that Baby Driver cast is stacked
HEYYYYY Bryan’s Paternity Leave is up YES! YES! YES!
What part was the worse gimmick infringement of Cena? The automatic Title Shot or the “some of you may like me, hey, some of you don’t” *shrug*
Automatic Title Shot.
The ugly ass t-shirt
making someone who’s supposed to be a legitimate threat and total badass look like a chump
Bravo
Romeo
Alfa
Papa
Alfa
Delta
Oscar
Oscar
Shouldn’t a Samoan to Samoan headbutt create some type of mass explosion, a la IronMan / War Machine?
It would have if Roman had been anchored enough to stay in the ring…instead he ate the full blowback force and was knocked out of the ring.
More like Juggernaut running into The Blob.
You have a charismatic bad ass going up against the bad ass champion…and your decision is to have him look weak to a guy people hate? Solid, solid booking.
Roman calls him “Just Joe” so of course he’s going to shoot the messenger.
+1 forever
oh fuck off
+1
+1
Well I guess that answers the question of what happens if a Samoan headbutts a Samoan…
Cole: “Roman arrives to a thunderous ovation.”
Me: “The only person is more delusional than Cole is Trump.”
(thinking) Don’tburyJoe.Don’tburyJoe.Don’tburyJoe.Don’tburyJoe.
(speaking) Motherfucker.
The same shot he used on Brock last week, sent Reigns out of the ring. THAT’S POWER!
During the Attitude Era, most of the main eventers were booked as being on par with each other. But now, it’s Lesnar, Roman, and everyone else is the B Squad.
“Allow me to reintroduce myself, my name is Joe! Oh! J to the O, E!”
J- to the Izzo, E to Samoa,
Coquina Clutch,
I do that, shit,
all day
sah-mooa
DEATH TUBA APPEARS
So because it’s his yard he can just declare his own title shots? His evolution into late aughts Cena is complete.
You can’t just announce that you are the #1 Contender. What do you think this is New Japan?
+1
no. theres less head trauma
Bayley: “Wow. Creative is making the fans hate me.”
Roman: “Hold my beer…”
Early +1
+1 Redshirt gets the Hold my Beer of the Night.
+1
+1
I love how Roman’s big heel tactic is just reminding people his push will never end.
He’s gone full Cena. Our worst nightmare has been realized
How great would real life if it were like wrestling? I can just say I’m making an announcement and, all of a sudden, I’m the owner of the New York Yankees because I said so.
Reigns calling dibs on #1 contender is pretty sweet.
…once you stop fighting it, you can enjoy the silliness.
And you just fucked up by not putting respect on “that guy called Joe’s” name
YEP. And now the consequences.
If this was WCW, fans would be throwing trash into the ring.
If this was ECW, fan would be throwing themselves into the ring.
From Wikipedia MitB 2016:
“Seth Rollins defeated Roman Reigns (c)
Singles match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship”
It doesn’t count if you don’t beat Cena, er Roman, in a Hell in a Cell.
Roman Reigns: “FAKE NEWS”
Reigns bragging about how well he’s been booked? I kinda dig it.
“I cannot be beaten one on one…ask Brock Lesna…actually don’t ask him”
Yeah but we’d rather ask Samoa Joe.
I can’t be beaten one on one. Ask Finn Balor….the guy who beat me clean one on one.
Finn Balor beat you 1 on 1 Roman.
Looks like Reigns announcement is that he’s now John Cena
I actually kinda like Roman, im just sick of WWE acting like he’s John Cena/SCSA/The Rock when he so clearly isn’t
Take it as Gospel? More like Dogma, Big Dog(ma)
That shirt stinks out loud
like a bad air jordan parody
Why the fuck are you people hashtagging Summerslam? COLE! Answer Me!
2 minutes and im already annoyed
Roma Reigns big announcement is that he got a sweet new vest.
Roman’s probably out here to push Jerry Lee Lewis records
That’s right, let’s get Roman and his talking out of the way.
I’ll let leave this here in case Raw is its typical “quality” tonight:
[tvtropes.org]
Nice Tropes has a SPW page now.
Roman Reigns to announce that he really didn’t expect the upkeep of the yard to be so much work and will now listen to sensible offers.
Maybe last week’s reset of Bayley’s character will be good. It will allow them to reintroduce the Proto-Bayley from NXT to fans who may not have seen NXT, let them fall in love with her innocence, her fan-girlish attitude…
(reads Dirt Sheet that “There are rumors online that WWE is building towards Bayley kissing a guy at SummerSlam as the idea WWE is pushing is that she has never kissed a man before. Apparently, they haven’t figured out who the man will be but it’s speculated that Corey Graves could be “in the lead” if that is indeed the direction they are going.”)…
…and maybe Pamela Martinez will hire David Otunga, sue the WWE for “Gross Neglect of a Gimmick” and “Character Assassination” and get $10 million and the WWE Jet.
This sounds ghastly. I do like your lawsuit idea, especially if it keeps Otunga away from commentary.