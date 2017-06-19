WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/19/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Roman Reigns doesn’t do anything small — he’s The Big Dog, after all — and this Monday night on Raw, he’ll reveal what he has planned for SummerSlam. Who will the former WWE Champion battle at The Biggest Party of the Summer? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The Big Dog™ returns to His Yard™ where he will Mark His Territory™ by challenging, I don’t know … Apollo Crews? Yeah, that works. Reigns vs. Crews at SummerSlam, you heard it here first!

2. Seth Rollins will make a big deal about being on the cover of WWE 2K18. Bray Wyatt will probably teleport into the ring and draw an eye patch and devil horns on it.

3. The feud between Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe heated up big-time last week, so expect zero follow-up on that since Bork’s too busy fishing in Canada or something.

4. All signs point to Dean Ambrose continuing to play dress-up as a bear, likely inspiring a whole new wave of Shield/Furries crossover slash fic.

5. Charly Caruso is gonna continue being as cute as a button. No joke here, just showing appreciation for the best thing to ever happen to WWE’s Snapchat account.

