WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/26/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Just two weeks before he defends the Universal Championship against Samoa Joe at the first-ever WWE Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, Brock Lesnar returns to wreak havoc on Raw in Los Angeles. Will The Beast Incarnate get his hands on The Samoan Submission Machine once more before their anticipated title clash? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Brock Lesnar will be back on Raw, which means we’re probably gonna have to watch roughly three hours of Titus O’Neil/Apollo Crews will they/won’t they sketches until he finally appears in the ring, casually bouncing around, thinking about what he’s gonna order at Jimmy John’s after the show. Get comfy.

2. Big Cass turned on Enzo Amore last week after a very, very lengthy monologue followed by a big boot to Enzo’s face, so expect that to all happen again to kick off the show tonight. Or maybe Enzo will keep getting jumped backstage and it turns out it was the Revival after all, and Cass was just paranoid.

3. Goldust and R-Truth will finally, thankfully, mercifully square off against one another after a six-week promo build. $20 says this match ends with Braun Strowman reverse-chokeslamming both of them and demanding Roman Reigns to face him in the ring.

4. Speaking of Braun Strowman: Hey, neat, Braun Strowman is back! Here’s to hoping the Monster Among Men continues to back his personal ambulance into arenas nationwide and beat the tar out of Roman Reigns for the next few weeks/months/years/infinity and beyond.

5. Your weekly Bullet Club-on-Raw update: Finn Bálor is feuding with Elias Samson, while Gallows and Anderson are jobbing to the Hardyz. Remain calm. All is well!

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!