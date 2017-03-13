WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/13/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

After a brawl with Cesaro & Sheamus ended their Raw Tag Team Championship rematch in calamity, Enzo Amore & Big Cass will face The Swiss Superman & The Celtic Warrior Monday night on Raw, emanating from Detroit’s iconic Joe Louis Arena. The winner of that bout will challenge Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson for their tandem titles at WrestleMania Sunday, April 2. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Yes, we’ll finally find out who will challenge for the tag team titles at WrestleMania. It seems like a no-brainer that there will be shenanigans to set up a three-way dance, but there are already a couple other multi-party matches for titles on the card, so it’s possible WWE won’t want to lean to hard on that. So if it isn’t a non-finish, it’ll be Big Cass and Enzo punching their tickets. Let’s just take a moment to realize The Club will be going into WrestleMania as tag champs.

2. Undertaker showed up last week to chokeslam the piss out of current Dog In Residence Roman Reigns. Perhaps this week we’ll get an explanation. Or Taker can just beat up Reigns again. I’m cool either way.

3. We’ll likely get another installment of Seth Rollins’ Crossfit Rehab Diaries tonight. At least we get a version of Rollins that is heavily edited. That’s always nice.

4. How will Goldberg respond to getting punked out and F-5’d by Brock Lesnar last week? I’ll tell you how: sweatily.

5. Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens are probably already warming up their Frye/Takayama punches for Monday night. Add Zayn to the mix (because it’s mandatory) and we’re probably looking at some sort of Garfield/Odie situation where there’s just a cloud with limbs sticking out of it. Road to WrestleMania, daddy!

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!