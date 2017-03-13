WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/13/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
After a brawl with Cesaro & Sheamus ended their Raw Tag Team Championship rematch in calamity, Enzo Amore & Big Cass will face The Swiss Superman & The Celtic Warrior Monday night on Raw, emanating from Detroit’s iconic Joe Louis Arena. The winner of that bout will challenge Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson for their tandem titles at WrestleMania Sunday, April 2. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Yes, we’ll finally find out who will challenge for the tag team titles at WrestleMania. It seems like a no-brainer that there will be shenanigans to set up a three-way dance, but there are already a couple other multi-party matches for titles on the card, so it’s possible WWE won’t want to lean to hard on that. So if it isn’t a non-finish, it’ll be Big Cass and Enzo punching their tickets. Let’s just take a moment to realize The Club will be going into WrestleMania as tag champs.
2. Undertaker showed up last week to chokeslam the piss out of current Dog In Residence Roman Reigns. Perhaps this week we’ll get an explanation. Or Taker can just beat up Reigns again. I’m cool either way.
3. We’ll likely get another installment of Seth Rollins’ Crossfit Rehab Diaries tonight. At least we get a version of Rollins that is heavily edited. That’s always nice.
4. How will Goldberg respond to getting punked out and F-5’d by Brock Lesnar last week? I’ll tell you how: sweatily.
5. Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens are probably already warming up their Frye/Takayama punches for Monday night. Add Zayn to the mix (because it’s mandatory) and we’re probably looking at some sort of Garfield/Odie situation where there’s just a cloud with limbs sticking out of it. Road to WrestleMania, daddy!
As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!
Dawg vs Dong
They’re really talking up this being the last Raw at the Joe Louis Arena…I pray this means a surprise Yeti return, who it turns out is actually Shaq in disguise to set up his match with The Big Show.
As long as Hogan somehow gets humped from behind by Shaq, I’m all for it!
I say go all in. The Big Dog vs. The Dog, kennel from hell match II.
Uh-oh. Comments are going “down” not “up.” I’m pointing at the Wrestlemania sign but it’s getting farther away, not closer.
What a maneuver… somebody tweet the “Sports Editor!”
Ugh…the comments will hopefully be fixed soon. Other than that, how goes it, fellow cynical fans?
I want Steve Austin to feature on at least one show, for no reason other than Jericho to pass him a beer and ask him to “Drink a tin, maaaaaan!”
I believe the “cloud with arms” fighting method is better attributed to Andy Capp and his old lady.
I’m getting pizza before Raw. The place refused to give me one that’s already made because it was too old. They didn’t sell it. Is this the Roman Reigns of pizza places?
Goldberg was supposed to fix the order of the comments, but got blown up logging into the computer.
I wonder how they will try and salvage Braun Strowman’s character after last weeks debacle
We can dream
-1 for backwards comment loading