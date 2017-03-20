WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/20/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:
After Braun Strowman laid out Roman Reigns this past Monday night, The Big Dog will have an opportunity for redemption when he battles The Monster Among Men on Raw, just two weeks before he faces The Undertaker at WrestleMania, The Ultimate Thrill Ride. Plus, Chris Jericho presents a special edition of “The Highlight Reel” with the “real” Kevin Owens as his guest! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. THE WAR TO SETTLE THE SCORE happens tonight between Braun and Roman. For the record, the score is Roman 1, Strowman 0, but with a million beatdowns and also the best GIF ever.
So Braun is way ahead by every metric that really matters.
2. Chris Jericho promises to reveal the “real” Kevin Owens on The Highlight Reel. Hooray forever if it’s a rundown of Owens doing stuff like not picking up the check and stealing rolls from catering, boo forever if it’s Photoshops of Owens in a poopy diaper.
3. Mick Foley and Seth Rollins both got beat down by The Authority in various fashions last week. Expect Mick to either get fired this week, or get strung along long enough to interfere in Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania and get fired at the big show.
4. Dana Brooke made her big(?) face(?) turn(?) last week, and Nia still wants a piece of that action, boss, so we’ll wait and see whether the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania will contain EVEN MORE WOMEN.
5. There are still some people who don’t have anything to do at WrestleMania yet, so I anticipate that The Dré will begin filling up, and fast. Catch the excitement! Welcome back to television, Sin Cara!
Brooklyn Nets watching Sami Zayn: (Nelson Muntz laugh)
Steph’s Music Starts:
Steph: Awwwww. Sami. Loser. Looks like you could use a friend. Maybe a best friend?
Kevin Owens Music:
KO destroys Sami more.
….and I’ve made myself sad.
there goes Sami’s winning streak.
Well…Sami drew blood.
i’m shocked that didn’t get reversed into joe’s rock bottom
I’m not as smart as those kids. They don’t have any choice in watching Raw. I subject myself to this shit voluntarily.
We all do. That’s why we’re here. The thread is actually a support group.
If there’s a twelve step program, I’m pretty sure one of the steps is watching Lucha Underground on Netflix.
OFFENSE! ACTUAL SAMI ZAYN OFFENSE! What planet is this!?
Uh oh. Time to pause the match for blood.
Alright…Sami’s got his Revenge gauge up.
Strowman comes out to save Sami. Face Turn.
Sooo either of these guys doing anything at Mania or…..?
Give Sami a raise for taking the Arrow from The Depths of Samoa.
Lol…+1
I hope The Sonic Guys have a sex tape leaked so we never have to see those commercials every Monday again
…Three way with the KFC lady
wtf is this AJ commercial???
Did…did I just see AJ Styles and Natalya in the same commercial with a tiny lung-man trying to be a pro wrestler? Man, the cold medicine must be kicking in early.
…did anyone else see an anti smoking ad featuring AJ and Natalya or have I finally lost it?
You’re sane, it’s the truth ads that have lost it.
Little Lungs is great in Lucha Underground
+1
+1
El Pulmones Pequeños!
+1
+1
+1
Kane will return tonight. That’s the only conclusion I can come to given the idea that someone told Vince about Social Justice Warriors.
Kane’s on Smackdown, though.
Am I the only one who thinks samoa joe’s offense sucks? I hate those stupid jabs and that kick is the most telegraphed move since Ambrose’s lariat.
Fans for over a decade: “Why doesn’t WWE bring in guys like Samoa Joe and El Generico? That’s what we really want!”
Fans in 2017 during a Joe/Zayn match: “We want Paige!”
He’s like a Samoan Vader, it’s glorious.
Did Byron just call Sami a social justice warrior for yelling at a woman and defending a man?
*Corey, not Byron
No Cory! that is a bad announcer!
i think u have to hold on angle until after WM tho
HEY guys, just checking in, oh ffs it’s Joe and Sami again okay see y’all at the NXT Takeover thread!
Ha! Dude, hurry up and drop those Maisie Williams pics over on 4ch4n.
I can’t wait all night!!
I’m really watching this to see New Day, but they’re not even gonna be on today so…
not sure why they are focusing on the notecards
If they bring back the laptop and Michael Cole podium I will cancel my subscription immediately
Hey, fellas, just tuned in. What stupid-ass emasculating Stephanie monologue did I miss?
She made Mick Foley fire himself, pretty much.
Fired Mick, sicced Joe on Sami for standing up for him
Raw opened with a recap of the Foley emasculation, then led to a live Foley emasculaton, which led to a Sami Zayn emasculation.
To be clear, she made Mick Foley fire himself, THEN SHE CAME OUT AND FIRED HIM.
Jeez, I made the “Steph emasculating everybody” joke as a blind gamble, I didn’t think it’d be THAT accurate and THAT badly.
Oh come on. Yes you did. that’s all that ever happens.
Heels are to be hated so that fans will pay to see the faces give the heels their just desserts. Somewhere along the way, Stephanie forgot the last part.
She actually hasn’t. She just talked about faces and heels on Xavier Woods UpUpDownDown show a few days ago. It was the first of two new UpUpDownDown episodes.
Oh…so she blatantly ignores how that relationship is supposed to work. Got it.
Pretty sure that other show was Up, Down, Up, Down
@AJ Dusman Pretty much, yeah.
@The Real Birdman +booty O plugs
If only Punk was around to replace Foley. From CM to GM. Ah well, I’m cool with Kurt.
Not related to the show, but I used to work customer service for Verizon. And every goddamn day, I had to pitch to customers why it was a good thing that we didn’t do unlimited data. I leave the company a month ago, and what happens? They start doing unlimited data. *sigh*…….
These unlimited commercials annoy me. “Only 45 a month” and a 20 line access fee, plus its another 5 unless you do auto pay.
I don’t know how a company can get away with such bs pricing tactics.
Is there a reason everyone on Raw wears red and black? Owens, Sami, Joe, Foley, Roman, Rusev, hell even Jinder.
Not to be too on the nose, but isn’t wrestling supposed to be about colorful characters?
Those are the Raw colors?
Raw Roulette?
I need AJ to beat Shane unmercifully for his sister and HHH’s sins. :P
That would require them to care about him. They do not.
@Amaterasu’s Son Do you see Shane winning? I do not. That’s one of those stories where the heel wins, if only because there’s literally NOWHERE for that story to go if Shane wins. “Alright, I beat your ass, so I guess you’re re-hired”?
It’d make much more sense, especially given the rumors we’ve heard lately, that AJ wins and Shane’s response is “That’s cool, but you’re still fired”, and suddenly AJ is on RAW because why wouldn’t Steph want the guy who beat her brother’s ass?
That seems rational. On the other hand, there’s a possibility since rationality isn’t really a WWE thing even on SDL, that AJ wins, earns Shane’s respect, and then Shane keeps him on Smackdown.
But honestly I have no clue.
Missed ya, NXT Sami
+1,000,000
Yeah I was thinking some classic character development.
Even in a wwe made video package, Miz and Maryse are looking way better in this feud than Cena and Nikki
jesus christ i give negative fucks about miz/maryse vs cena/cena with a larger chest
you’re in the minority
oh I am very aware.
Destroyer? Xavier practically ruined her.
Hiyoo!!
Jesus fucking Howard Christ WHY MUST EVERY FUCKING PERSON ON THIS SHOW GET UNDERMINED BY HER HOW DOES THIS SHIT HELP ANYONE EVER
Have it your way Sami
*Death tuba sounds*
Joe’s music should always be described as the death tuba
Agreed, due respect to the “Imperial March” but I bet John Williams wishes he’d thought of Joe’s music first.
Nah, it’s much more closely related to Godzilla’s theme.
Truth, Joe is more of a Kaiju than a Sith Lord.
Sami is fighting for all of Plaid-kind
This is gonna hurt.
oh my god stop interrupting
+a million
Those boots were made for walking, that’s just what they’ll do, one of these days Steph’s boots will just walk all over you (Mick). And it looks like there’ll be a ska remix for Sami coming up.
Just here for the LULZ. Not watching live.
Are there any chants???
Just for Punk, like always. Give it time…
CM Punk’s so far.
Damn.
There were supposed to have been pretty heavy “We want Paige” pre-show.
what does Stephanie have against plaid?
Piper frightened her as a child…probably.
I hope every woman on the roster punches Stephanie in the face.
Sami Zayn….Voice of reason…Conscience of the locker room…About to BRAINNNNBUSSSSTAAAHHHHHHH Stephanie!
Kevin Dunn: Thank God a CM Punk chant.
OK Steph’s facial expression there…we need a gif. That was beautiful.
The one where Joe’s music hits while they had the closeup?
No her response to Sami’s remarks after he got into the ring, the “that man has shown more integrity in 9 months”. The pursed lips.
she looked like she was in deep thought.
Both work….gif makers, away!