WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/20/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

After Braun Strowman laid out Roman Reigns this past Monday night, The Big Dog will have an opportunity for redemption when he battles The Monster Among Men on Raw, just two weeks before he faces The Undertaker at WrestleMania, The Ultimate Thrill Ride. Plus, Chris Jericho presents a special edition of “The Highlight Reel” with the “real” Kevin Owens as his guest! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. THE WAR TO SETTLE THE SCORE happens tonight between Braun and Roman. For the record, the score is Roman 1, Strowman 0, but with a million beatdowns and also the best GIF ever.

So Braun is way ahead by every metric that really matters.

2. Chris Jericho promises to reveal the “real” Kevin Owens on The Highlight Reel. Hooray forever if it’s a rundown of Owens doing stuff like not picking up the check and stealing rolls from catering, boo forever if it’s Photoshops of Owens in a poopy diaper.

3. Mick Foley and Seth Rollins both got beat down by The Authority in various fashions last week. Expect Mick to either get fired this week, or get strung along long enough to interfere in Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania and get fired at the big show.

4. Dana Brooke made her big(?) face(?) turn(?) last week, and Nia still wants a piece of that action, boss, so we’ll wait and see whether the Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania will contain EVEN MORE WOMEN.

5. There are still some people who don’t have anything to do at WrestleMania yet, so I anticipate that The Dré will begin filling up, and fast. Catch the excitement! Welcome back to television, Sin Cara!

As always, we're including 10 of the best comments from tonight's open discussion thread in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Raw report.