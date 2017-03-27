WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 3/27/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

They call Philadelphia the “City of Brotherly Love,” but there will be no love lost between Universal Champion Goldberg and Brock Lesnar when they meet one final time before their cataclysmic clash at WrestleMania. What havoc will these behemoths unleash just six nights before The Ultimate Thrill Ride? Plus, will Seth Rollins sign Triple H’s Hold Harmless Agreement and agree to battle The Game in a Non-Sanctioned Match at WrestleMania, against doctors’ orders? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. It is the final Raw before WrestleMania 33. No matter how you feel about the card, or the build-up thus far, that’s exciting. The biggest show of the year is almost here, and there will be at least SOMETHING memorable about it. And tonight, the participants in Raw’s WrestleMania main event, Lesnar and Goldberg, will come face to face. It’s like Highlander, but for sweatdads.

2. Seth Rollins and Triple H are supposed to meet to sign their “hold harmless” contract, but maybe they’ll put all this a-feudin’ and a-fussin’ aside and hold one another. Tenderly.

3. Raw is a rudderless ship, as Mick Foley has been fired. Wait, not “a rudderless ship,” just a normal Stephanie McMahon-led show, but will 100 percent fewer chances of toothless yelling at Sami Zayn. Any yelling directed at Zayn this evening will be toothful. Toothful, dammit, toothful!

4. The Undertaker and Roman Reigns are just two dogs in a yard. And this yard ain’t damn big enough. The tinkling contest will come to a head at WrestleMania 33: In Your Yard, but first, Reigns had best beware the ferocious dong of the Undertaker. It can come from anywhere, at any time.

5. Bayley is now defending her Raw Women’s Championship in a Fatal 4-Way at WrestleMania, so the race is on to see who can pin the women’s champion one last time before the big show, when you get to pin the women’s champion for real. Or anyone else in the match, because you don’t even need to pin the women’s champion to win the title at Mania. So get in those pins on the women’s champion now, while they’re still on special.

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!