WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/27/17

This past Monday night, Roman Reigns achieved an accolade that has eluded him throughout his career, capturing the Intercontinental Championship and becoming a Grand Slam Champion in the process. How will The Big Dog follow up that incredible accomplishment? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Last week’s Raw was dominated at the start by teasing a WrestleMania-ready feud between Triple H and Kurt Angle, with Stephanie McMahon pulling the strings. WWE.com doesn’t make mention of any of these people appearing tonight, so now we know who gets extended holiday breaks and who doesn’t. Plus side: There (probably) won’t be a 20-minute Authority-esque promo opening the show!

2. Roman Reigns won the Intercontinental Championship for the first time last week, with the WWE labeling him a Grand Slam Champion. Personally, I think that’s horsesh*t, because Da Big Dawg ain’t never held the Cruiserweight strap. Cut some el bees, Roman! Let’s see you maul Enzo Amore. (Hell, that would really get him over.) Allegedly, Reigns will be instituting an open challenge for the IC belt, for which at least one Irishman is ready.

3. In case you missed it (and judging by the 2.8 million people who have watched the YouTube clip thus far, you didn’t), Paige is back! I’m setting the over/under on her losing to a distraction roll-up at six weeks, so wager wisely.

4. Last week on 205 Live, it was revealed that Hideo Itami is “coming soon.” Will the man formerly known as KENTA debut tonight as the newest and deadliest attempt to derail the Zo Train? (Eh, probably not.)

5. Braun Strowman really shouldn’t be showing ass to Kane, so look for that course to be heavily corrected tonight, just in time for Kane’s official Monday Night Raw afterparty tonight where he will be raising funds for his ongoing mayoral bid. (If anyone lives in or around Knoxville, you must go to this thing tonight and let us all know how it was in the comments.)

As always, we're including 10 of the best comments from tonight's open discussion thread in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Raw column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration.