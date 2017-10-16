WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 10/16/17

Pro Wrestling Editor
10.16.17

WWE Raw

(spoiler alert)

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Less than one week before the reunited Shield battles Braun Strowman, Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Sheamus & Cesaro in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs Match at WWE TLC, Roman Reigns goes to the extreme against The Monster Among Men in a Steel Cage Match. Can Reigns take down Strowman inside the unforgiving structure without the aid of his fellow Hounds of Justice? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The Big Dog™ takes on The Monster Among Men™ in an Offense In The Fence™ match only six days before WWE® presents TLC Pay-Per-View™. Maybe The Shield will attack and put Strowman through the cage wall so the main event of the show isn’t a weird 4-on-3 handicap match for no reason?

2. Bray Wyatt will open the show with a promo that’s like, “hey everyone, sorry for the past few weeks, I’ve been going through some shit. Anyway, I’m going to let Finn Bálor wrestle someone else at TLC. Sorry again!”

3. Did you know Mickie James is old? Here’s the Alexa Bliss angle with more information!

4. Kalisto is your new Cruiserweight Champion, and apparently they’ve changed the belt colors to distance themselves from All Things Purple. Kalisto should wear all-purple gear tonight just for the hell of it.

5. Emma makes a final appearance on Raw before being put in the ground by Asuka on Sunday.

Enjoy the show, and be sure to +1 your favorite comments so we can put ten of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column.

