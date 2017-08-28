WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 8/28/17

WWE Raw

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Live on Raw, Alexa Bliss vies for the title she lost at SummerSlam when she battles Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship. Can The Boss keep Five Feet of Fury in check? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Instead of “Can the Boss keep Five Feet of Fury in check,” WWE.com should’ve went with the more accurate, “will Sasha Banks win a Raw Women’s Championship defense for the first time despite being a 4-time champion, or will she lose and go down as objectively the worst champ ever at defending a title?”

2. “Can John Cena and Roman Reigns exist on the same brand?” We all know the answer to that is, “, but obviously yes,” and don’t even need to explain it.

3. Enzo Amore is now in the cruiserweight division. Can he chinlock for several minutes and hit one dive? We’ll have to wait and see!

4. Note: Kalisto is still not in the cruiserweight division.

5. Is tonight the night when Heath Slater defeats Brock Lesnar to become Universal Champion, making all three former members of 3MB World Champions simultaneously? No. Should it be? Almost definitely yes.

