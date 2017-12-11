WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread For 12/11/17

WWE Promotional Image

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

WWE officials will need to reinforce the ring when Braun Strowman goes one-on-one with Kane, live on Raw. Can The Monster Among Men conquer The Big Red Machine? Also on Raw, Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns battles Cesaro, Dean Ambrose takes on Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins clashes with Sheamus! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The Shield takes on The Bar and Samoa Joe in a match with Survivor Series implications! [checks notes] Apparently we already had Survivor Series, sorry. A match with no upcoming pay-per-view implications! (But it should be really good.)

2. Kane takes on Braun Strowman in a match that probably will not be very good, because Kane. Kane wasn’t having good matches 20 years ago and brother’s still main-eventing Raw. Let’s hope Braun powerslams him through the ring AND the floor this time.

3. Matt Hardy continues to prove he’s the new Diamond Dallas Page by trying to rehab Bray Wyatt.

4. Willi Asuka join Absolution? Better question, who cuts a better English promo, Asuka or Sarah Logan?

5. What will Jason Jordan complain about this week? Is his knee any better, and can his voice go any higher? Pretty soon he’s gonna have no legs and sound like Mickey Mouse.

