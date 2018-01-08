WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 1/8/17: Welcome Back The Miz Edition

01.08.18 2 hours ago 9 Comments

WWE Raw

Praise the Lord, The Miz is back in this week’s With Spandex WWE Raw open discussion thread:

Much to the delight of The Miztourage, The Miz is returning to Raw, live in Memphis. As Team Red prepares for the Royal Rumble event on Jan. 28, what might The A-Lister have in store? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. The Miz is back, and while that probably means a Miz TV segment where he challenges Roman Reigns and then Reigns beats up three guys, I hope we get Elias being formally added to the Miztourage as their traveling bard. Just exclusively writing and performing songs about how great The Miz is.

2. And then later in the show, Miz is like, “when did you stop being a stunt double and learn to play guitar?”

3. The Dot Com preview asks what’s next for “Finn Bálor and his Good Brothers,” so hopefully that means they’re keeping the team together and not abandoning it as a one-off. That’s good news for all parties, because there aren’t three dudes on Raw who need direction more right now than Bálor, Anderson and Gallows.

4. Enzo Amore is supposed to finally defend his Cruiserweight Championship after having the entire tournament rescheduled due to real life issues and then the championship match getting delayed for real-life illness. Let’s hope Cedric Alexander doesn’t develop gout on Monday morning and have to bow out.

5. Can uh, can we get the Revival on the show again this week? Thanks guys.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s thread and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw report. You know the drill. Enjoy the show!

(Check out our must-listen McMahonsplaining podcast with WWE superstar Braun Strowman. Subscribe on iTunes or Google.)

