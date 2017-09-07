WWE Raw Ratings Fell On Labor Day, While Smackdown Bounced Back

09.07.17

It was a week of holiday disappointment for the WWE Raw ratings this week while Smackdown improved after they had stumbled. There were major matches announced for Raw this week including Braun Strowman battling Big Show in a steel cage main event while Jeff Hardy challenged The Miz for the Intercontinental Title. On Tuesday’s WWE Smackdown, they also had a big time match with Shinsuke Nakamura facing Randy Orton for the first time on television to determine the #1 Contender for the WWE Title.

The ratings for both shows were delayed this week due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday, so we’ve put them together this week.

This week’s Raw did 2.932 million viewers according to Showbuzz Daily. Two reasons for that were that Labor Day shows typically go down from the norm and there was an exciting college football game on ESPN that did 5.13 million viewers. With the NFL’s Monday Night Football returning next week through the rest of the year, WWE will go up against football every week and they know it has a big affect on Raw viewership. The last time Raw’s average viewership number was under three million viewers was July 3, which was a night before the July 4th Independence Day Holiday.

