This week’s edition of WWE Raw posted the best number for the Monday night program in over three months thanks in large part to the heavily promoted triple threat match between Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe that ended when Reigns pinned Joe. I would have said main event, but it didn’t go on last.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week’s Raw did 3.163 million viewers with all three hours topping the three million mark. Hour one did 3.194 million viewers, the second hour is usually highest and it was again this week with 3.275 million viewers and the third hour was the lowest like usual with 3.021 million viewers. The WWE office should be happy with that number since it’s an improvement over the 3.067 million viewers from last week and a slight improvement over the 3.153 million viewers from two weeks ago. Remember that the show from two weeks ago on July 17 had Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns with the Universal Title shot on the line and the mystery angle about Kurt Angle as well, so that was a heavily promoted show.