WWE Raw Results 8/28/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for August 28, 2017. The show was headlined by a rematch for the Raw Women’s Championship, as well as a surprisingly heated confrontation between John Cena and Roman Reigns.
Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.
WWE Raw results:
1. Battle Royal for the Number One Contendership for the Intercontinental Championship: Jeff Hardy won, last eliminating Jason Jordan. In the last moments of the match, Jason Jordan was able to eliminate Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and Elias, but Jeff Hardy eliminated Jordan to win the match. Hardy is the new number one contender to the Intercontinental Championship, and will face The Miz in a championship match next week.
2. Enzo Amore defeated Noam Dar. This was Amore’s debut in the Cruiserweight Division. After the match, Neville gave a backstage interview about how Amore wasn’t competition, and said he’d stay Cruiserweight Champion forever.
– Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar cut a promo about how Lesnar would defeat Braun Strowman at No Mercy.
3. Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins. Sheamus tried to interfere, but Dean Ambrose stopped him. During that distraction, Cesaro was able to hit a European uppercut and pin Rollins. Sheamus and Ambrose continued brawling, leading directly to the next match.
4. Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus. Rollins interfered, allowing Ambrose to hit Dirty Deeds on Sheamus and score the win.
5. Emma defeated Mickie James. Emma has unfortunate new music. She won with a roll-up.
That sounds terrible. At least a win for Emma.
Raw gets an F for no Braun or Samoa Joe
So… Sasha looks like an weakling, Bliss looks like an idiot for suddenly *not* being wary of Nia Jax hanging around, and now unless Bliss disappears for a while, the Raw Women’s title is heel vs. heel.
RAW Booking, ladies and gents.
Was there some reason Banks couldn’t have won this? Then Nia comes out to wreck her anyway, setting up a logical next fued and Bliss can go fight Mickie James or Kacy Catanzaro or something? Understand, Raw managed to have five women competitors out tonight (six if you count Maryse) and NONE of them were put over.
I dug it. That Cena/Reigns promo was Miz level awesome. Never thought I’d ever say that about those two, but damn damn damn. Thought Roman was on the verge of tears toward the end. Shit got real.