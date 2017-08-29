WWE Raw Results 8/28/17

#WWE Raw Results #WWE Raw #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.28.17 4 Comments

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for August 28, 2017. The show was headlined by a rematch for the Raw Women’s Championship, as well as a surprisingly heated confrontation between John Cena and Roman Reigns.

Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw results:

1. Battle Royal for the Number One Contendership for the Intercontinental Championship: Jeff Hardy won, last eliminating Jason Jordan. In the last moments of the match, Jason Jordan was able to eliminate Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and Elias, but Jeff Hardy eliminated Jordan to win the match. Hardy is the new number one contender to the Intercontinental Championship, and will face The Miz in a championship match next week.

2. Enzo Amore defeated Noam Dar. This was Amore’s debut in the Cruiserweight Division. After the match, Neville gave a backstage interview about how Amore wasn’t competition, and said he’d stay Cruiserweight Champion forever.

– Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar cut a promo about how Lesnar would defeat Braun Strowman at No Mercy.

3. Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins. Sheamus tried to interfere, but Dean Ambrose stopped him. During that distraction, Cesaro was able to hit a European uppercut and pin Rollins. Sheamus and Ambrose continued brawling, leading directly to the next match.

4. Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus. Rollins interfered, allowing Ambrose to hit Dirty Deeds on Sheamus and score the win.

5. Emma defeated Mickie James. Emma has unfortunate new music. She won with a roll-up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE Raw Results#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE RAWWWE RAW RESULTS

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 5 days ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 7 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 2 weeks ago 30 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 2 weeks ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP