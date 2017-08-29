WWE Raw Results 8/28/17

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for August 28, 2017. The show was headlined by a rematch for the Raw Women’s Championship, as well as a surprisingly heated confrontation between John Cena and Roman Reigns.

WWE Raw results:

1. Battle Royal for the Number One Contendership for the Intercontinental Championship: Jeff Hardy won, last eliminating Jason Jordan. In the last moments of the match, Jason Jordan was able to eliminate Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and Elias, but Jeff Hardy eliminated Jordan to win the match. Hardy is the new number one contender to the Intercontinental Championship, and will face The Miz in a championship match next week.

2. Enzo Amore defeated Noam Dar. This was Amore’s debut in the Cruiserweight Division. After the match, Neville gave a backstage interview about how Amore wasn’t competition, and said he’d stay Cruiserweight Champion forever.

– Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar cut a promo about how Lesnar would defeat Braun Strowman at No Mercy.

3. Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins. Sheamus tried to interfere, but Dean Ambrose stopped him. During that distraction, Cesaro was able to hit a European uppercut and pin Rollins. Sheamus and Ambrose continued brawling, leading directly to the next match.

4. Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus. Rollins interfered, allowing Ambrose to hit Dirty Deeds on Sheamus and score the win.

5. Emma defeated Mickie James. Emma has unfortunate new music. She won with a roll-up.