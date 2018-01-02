WWE Raw Results 1/1/18

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for January 1, 2018. The first Raw of the year was headlined by a match for the Intercontinental Championship, as well as Alexa Bliss taking on Asuka, and more. Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

1. Jason Jordan defeated Cesaro. Jordan picked a fight with Cesaro and Sheamus, but Jordan’s new tag team championship partner Seth Rollins came to the ring to be in his corner. Rollins fought off Sheamus, allowing Jordan to hit a backdrop into a neckbreaker for the win.

2. Bray Wyatt defeated Apollo Crews. Wyatt pinned Crews after a Sister Abigail. After the match, Matt Hardy showed up on the video screen to laugh again.

3. Asuka defeated Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Asuka won by submission with a cross arm-breaker.

4. Braun Strowman defeated Rhyno. Strowman challenged Heath Slater to get into the ring, then powerslammed both members of the team for several minutes.

5. Intercontinental Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Samoa Joe. A pre-match stipulation said that if Roman Reigns got disqualified, he’d lose the Intercontinental Championship. Reigns pinned Joe with a spear.