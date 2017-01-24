WWE Raw Results 1/23/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for January 23, 2017. Monday’s episode featured the latest return of Goldberg, and the final Red Brand shenanigans before Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show opened with Roman Reigns coming to the ring, where the shark cage was set up. Reigns said he’s ready to take the Universal Championship, and he was interrupted by Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho. Owens pointed out that Reigns has put a lot of people through announce tables, but he’s the only person to powerbomb Reigns through an announce table. Jericho said he has a good mind to come down to the ring and punch Reigns’ teeth down his throat. Reigns interpreted that as an invitation for a rematch for the United States Championship. Owens accepted on Jericho’s behalf, and said he has a psychic vision that tonight, Reigns is going to be the one locked in the shark cage.

1. Luke Gallows defeated Cesaro. It was announced that The Club will face Cesaro and Sheamus for the tag titles on the Royal Rumble Kickoff show, and two referees would be officiating the match. Cesaro locked in the Sharpshooter, but Karl Anderson distracted the referee, allowing Gallows to hit the fireman’s carry flapjack for the pinfall victory.

— Backstage, Mick Foley was talking to Stephanie McMahon on speakerphone when Sami Zayn came in and asked for a spot in the Royal Rumble. Stephanie said Zayn would have to earn it, and if he can beat Seth Rollins in a match tonight, he’ll get entered into the Royal Rumble match. She then had Foley take her off speakerphone so she could relay her plans for Rollins. Foley then met up with Rollins and explained that if Zayn wins the match, he doesn’t get a spot, he gets Rollins’ spot in the Rumble.

2. Sami Zayn defeated Seth Rollins. Zayn went for the Helluva Kick on the apron, but Rollins stopped him and hit the Pedigree on the apron, then rolled Zayn in, but Triple H’s music hit. Rollins prepared for an attack, but Triple H never came out. Zayn grabbed Rollins in a small package for the flash pin to take Rollins’ place in the Royal Rumble match.

3. Mustafa Ali, Jack Gallagher and TJ Perkins defeated Drew Gulak, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese. Ali was making his Raw debut, and he got the pin for his team when he hit the imploding 450 on Gulak.

— The New Day came to the ring and talked about how one of them is going to win the Royal Rumble, and then they’ll all be Universal Champion. Enzo Amore and Big Cass came out, and Cass said he’s entering the Royal Rumble. Rusev, Lana, and Jinder Mahal then came out. Rusev also said he’s officially entering the Royal Rumble match. Then Titus O’Neil came out and The New Day told him to shut up. Titus then said he’s been informed there will be an eight-man tag team match, and introduced the eighth man: Braun Strowman.

4. Braun Strowman, Rusev, Titus O’Neil and Jinder Mahal defeated Enzo Amore, Big Cass, Big E and Kofi Kingston. Enzo ended up in the ring with Strowman and tried to give him a top-rope DDT, but Strowman reversed into the running powerslam to get the pin.

— After the match, the Big Show’s theme hit and he came to the ring to have a staredown with Strowman. Strowman left, saying their showdown would happen when he wants, where he wants.