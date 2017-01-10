WWE Raw Results 1/9/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for January 9, 2017. Monday’s episode featured the returns of Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker, and a handicap match for the United States Championship.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

— Backstage, Stepanie McMahon was giving Mick Foley his performance review. Seth Rollins arrived to tell Stephanie face-to-face that he is entering the Royal Rumble match. Braun Strowman showed up and demanded Foley give him Goldberg and Roman Reigns, or else. He and Rollins began brawling before the fight was broken up by security.

— In the arena, Raw was set to begin with Roman Reigns defending his United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho in a handicap match. While ring introductions were being made, Strowman made his way to the ring, but Reigns slid out and met him in the aisle and they started brawling. Reigns got beat down by Strowman, Owens, and Jericho until Seth Rollins made the save and he and Reigns cleaned house on Strowman with chairs. Stephanie came out and said the U.S. title match would still happen, but she would give Reigns time to recuperate. She then put Rollins in a singles match against Strowman.

1. Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins ended in a double countout. Rollins came off the top of the ring post to the outside, but Strowman moved and he landed on the barricade. Strowman pummeled Rollins on the outside while the referee counted both men out, so the match ended in a draw. After the match, Rollins kept Strowman at bay with a chair until Strowman departed.

2. Jack Gallagher defeated Drew Gulak. Gallagher hit the headbutt and the running dropkick to get the pinfall victory.

— Shawn Michaels came to the ring to hype up the Royal Rumble. The fans chanted for one more match, but he said he’s much more comfortable sitting back and watching. He started to talk about his new movie, but was interrupted by Rusev, Jinder Mahal and Lana. Rusev asked HBK to use CGI and put Lana in his movie. Enzo Amore and Big Cass came out and defended Michaels. Cass challenged Rusev to a match and Rusev accepted, but on Jinder’s behalf.

3. Big Cass defeated Jinder Mahal. Rusev tried to interfere, but Michaels hit him with Sweet Chin Music. Cass won by pinfall after the Empire Elbow. After the match, Cass, Enzo, and HBK celebrated in the ring.

4. Neville defeated Lince Dorado. Neville won by submission with the Rings of Saturn.

— After the match, Neville continued the assault on Lince until Rich Swann ran to the ring and managed to run Neville off.

5. Sheamus defeated Luke Gallows. Karl Anderson and Cesaro both sat in at the commentary booth for this match. Anderson and Cesaro began brawling, distracting Sheamus and allowing Gallows hit hit a flapjack, but Sheamus kicked out. As Anderson and Cesaro continued to brawl, Gallows became distracted, and Sheamus hit the Brogue Kick for the pin.

— Mick Foley was in the ring, talking about his experience with the Undertaker. The lights went out, but then Stephanie’s music hit. She told Foley she was disappointed at his inability to produce the Undertaker, so she would deliver his employee review publicly. She said that for every step forward, he takes two steps back. The Undertaker’s music finally hit and the Dead Man appeared. Undertaker announced that he would be entering the Royal Rumble match. He also said he answers to no man, and that he goes where he wants, when he wants. He vowed to win the Rumble and return to the main event of WrestleMania.

6. Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks. Jax had laid out Bayley and Sasha backstage earlier in the evening. Nia pinned Bayey following a legdrop.

— The New Day came to the ring and invited Titus O’Neil out to discuss what happened last week. Titus asked for another chance to join them, but instead they showed footage of him falling over on NXT in 2010. They offered a chance for him to redeem himself, and presented him with a keg to carry, that they said was filled with Booty Juice. Titus dropped the keg before crossing the finish line, so it didn’t count. Titus got angry, so Kofi Kingston offered to fight him.

7. Kofi Kingston defeated Titus O’Neil. O’Neil had Kingston set up for Clash of the Titus, but Xavier Woods distracted him with the trombone. Titus tossed Kofi onto the New Day, then gave chase, and Kofi hit Titus with Trouble In Paradise and got the pin.

8. WWE United States Championship Match: Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens defeated Roman Reigns (c). Owens hit the apron powerbomb on Reigns, then fed him to Jericho for a Code Breaker and the pin, making Jericho the new United States Champion.