WWE Raw Results 7/10/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for July 10, 2017. This week’s episode featured the debut of the Mizzies, Brock Lesnar going nose-to-nose with two different potential challengers, and a rematch between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt in the main event.
WWE Raw Results:
— The show opened with Big Cass addressing the WWE Universe about how he happy was to have beaten Enzo Amore the night before at Great Balls Of Fire. He informed everyone that one day he would be the Universal Champion and would main event WrestleMania, and that he would shove it in all his detractors’ faces. He was interrupted by the Big Show, who entered the ring and began brawling with him. Cass left the ring and went to the back.
1. Finn Bálor defeated Elias Samson. Bálor won a competitive match following a Coup De Grace. After the match, Matt and Jeff Hardy came out to congratulate Bálor on the victory.
2. Gallows & Anderson defeated the Hardy Boyz. Before the match, Matt and Jeff assured the crowd that they would not fade away and classify themselves as obsolete. The Club won following a Magic Killer on Matt. After the match, the Revival came down to the ring and attacked the Hardys.
— The Miz, Maryse, and the Miztourage hosted the first-ever Mizzies award ceremony. The Best Supporting Actor award went to Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel for their role in the Miztourage. The next Mizzie went to Maryse for the Most Beautiful, Gorgeous, Sexy Lady. The final Mizzie category was Greatest Man In WWE, and the winner was the Miz (following a Dean Ambrose fake-out). The Miz then ran down Akira Tozawa, Seth Rollins and the Hardy Boyz for losing their Great Balls Of Fire matches the night before. Ambrose then came out and attacked the Miz before being beaten down by the Miztourage. Rollins came to Ambrose’s aid and cleared the ring.
3. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax. Bayley rolled Bliss up for the surprise victory.
— Goldust delivered another promo from his director’s chair backstage, promising to create the Shattered Truth Part Two.
4. Goldust defeated R-Truth. Goldust scored the pinfall victory after connecting with the Final Cut.
— Kurt Angle came to the ring and said he Braun Strowman has refused all medical treatment and he did not know when Strowman would return. He then welcomed Brock Lesnar to the ring and told them he had ideas for Universal Championship title matches for SummerSlam, at which Paul Heyman scoffed and said they were leaving. Roman Reigns’ music hit, and the man responsible for the attempted murder of Braun Strowman came to the ring. Angle told Reigns he had gone too far last night, and Reigns told Angle he should thank him for handling Strowman, since he didn’t know how to and Lesnar was never around to do so. He then asked for a title match, to which Lesnar responded that he didn’t deserve (and I quote) “sh*t.” Samoa Joe then entered and got in Lesnar’s face. Heyman told Joe that he’d never see a title match again. Angle interrupted everyone and said Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns will face each other next week in a No. 1 Contender’s Match, the winner of which will go on to face Lesnar at SummerSlam.
— Corey Graves received another message on his cellphone and left the broadcast booth. He met up with Kurt Angle backstage, who said he would lose his family over this mystery information, and that he has to go public with it next week.
5. Akira Tozawa and Cedric Alexander defeated Neville and Noam Dar. Alexander knocked Neville off the top turnbuckle onto the top rope, crushing his genitals. Tozawa capitalized, kicking the ropes in a callback to his defeat the night before, then hitting a senton bomb from the top turnbuckle and getting the 1-2-3.
— Charly Caruso interviewed Seth Rollins, who said he wasn’t trying to help Ambrose but that he just wanted to shut the Miz up. Bray Wyatt then cut a promo saying he was coming for Rollins again.
6. Bray Wyatt defeated Seth Rollins. After a long back-and-forth match, Raw’s main event came to a close when Wyatt headbutted Rollins onto his injured eye and followed up with a Sister Abigail for the win.
— After the match, Wyatt disappeared and the Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel came through the crowd, looking to attack Rollins. As he was being beaten down, Dean Ambrose ran in with a steel chair and made the save.
— Raw went off the air with Kurt Angle on his cellphone, talking to someone about appearing with him on Raw next week to address his mysterious situation.
