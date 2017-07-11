WWE Raw Results 7/10/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for July 10, 2017. This week’s episode featured the debut of the Mizzies, Brock Lesnar going nose-to-nose with two different potential challengers, and a rematch between Seth Rollins and Bray Wyatt in the main event.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show opened with Big Cass addressing the WWE Universe about how he happy was to have beaten Enzo Amore the night before at Great Balls Of Fire. He informed everyone that one day he would be the Universal Champion and would main event WrestleMania, and that he would shove it in all his detractors’ faces. He was interrupted by the Big Show, who entered the ring and began brawling with him. Cass left the ring and went to the back.

1. Finn Bálor defeated Elias Samson. Bálor won a competitive match following a Coup De Grace. After the match, Matt and Jeff Hardy came out to congratulate Bálor on the victory.

2. Gallows & Anderson defeated the Hardy Boyz. Before the match, Matt and Jeff assured the crowd that they would not fade away and classify themselves as obsolete. The Club won following a Magic Killer on Matt. After the match, the Revival came down to the ring and attacked the Hardys.

— The Miz, Maryse, and the Miztourage hosted the first-ever Mizzies award ceremony. The Best Supporting Actor award went to Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel for their role in the Miztourage. The next Mizzie went to Maryse for the Most Beautiful, Gorgeous, Sexy Lady. The final Mizzie category was Greatest Man In WWE, and the winner was the Miz (following a Dean Ambrose fake-out). The Miz then ran down Akira Tozawa, Seth Rollins and the Hardy Boyz for losing their Great Balls Of Fire matches the night before. Ambrose then came out and attacked the Miz before being beaten down by the Miztourage. Rollins came to Ambrose’s aid and cleared the ring.