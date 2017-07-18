WWE Raw Results 7/17/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for July 17, 2017. This week’s episode featured Kurt Angle’s big announcement, a new No. 1 contender for the Universal Championship being named, and Finn Bálor’s head accidentally being split open.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show opened with Dean Ambrose headed to the ring with a steel chair. He demanded the Miz and his Miztourage come out and fight him. Instead, Seth Rollins came out and told him he also wanted to fight the Miz, asking Ambrose if he would stand in his way or stand by my side. The pair then re-lived the breakup of the Shield and their ensuing multi-year feud. Rollins apologized for his betrayal, even offering to let Ambrose to hit him with a steel chair, but Ambrose would not accept his apology. Then the Miz came out with the Miztourage, who attacked Rollins and Ambrose with steel chairs.

1. Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss. Early in the match, Nia Jax came down to ringside. Later, Sasha Banks came down and fought with Jax on the outside. Bayley used that distraction to hit Bliss with a Bayley To Belly for the victory.

— Corey Graves once again left the broadcast booth to visit with Kurt Angle backstage. He encouraged Angle to go out to the ring and tell his truth to the WWE Universe.

— Titus O’Neil called a meeting with his Titus Worldwide clients, Akira Tozawa and Apollo Crews. It was interrupted by Ariya Daivari, who challenged Tozawa to a rematch.

2. Jack Gallagher and Mustafa Ali defeated Drew Gulak and The Brian Kendrick. Ali scored the pinfall on the Brian Kendrick following his inverted 450 splash.

— Enzo Amore came out to the ring. He said even though Big Cass was seven feet tall, he wasn’t able to win them any championships. Amore said Big Cass bounced a proverbial check when he got beaten up by the Big Show last week. Before Amore could call him sawft, Big Cass came out, blamed Corey Graves for he and Enzo breaking up, then challenged Enzo to a fight. Instead, Amore went into the crowd and took a seat as the Big Show came out for a match against Cass. Before the match could start, the two brawled on the outside of the ring. Eventually, Amore tried to get involved and received a big boot to the face for his troubles.

— Backstage, Roman Reigns was interviewed by Charly Caruso. He said Joe’s wins over him are in the past, and that he is going to beat him tonight to earn the right to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

— In the locker room, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins recovered from their beatdown from the Miztourage. They were interrupted by Kurt Angle, who made a 2-on-3 handicap match between them and the Miztourage.