WWE Raw Results 7/3/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for June 26, 2017. This week’s episode was the go-home show for Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view brand extravaganza, and also featured The Miz addressing last week’s Balls-related goings-on.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show opened with Enzo Amore addressing the WWE Universe about Big Cass turning on him. Enzo said he was starting a new life post-Cass and that he’ll be just fine on his own. Cass was then backstage giving a response video and got jumped from behind by Enzo. The two brawled.

1. Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss. Partway through the match, Bayley went to the back with an injury. After kicking Nia Jax off of the apron as she tried to interfere, Sasha was free to tap Bliss out with a Bank Statement to end it on her own.

— Braun Strowman confronted Kurt Angle backstage and demanded competition before Sunday’s PPV.

2. Cedric Alexander defeated Noam Dar. Cedric got the pin after hitting the Lumbar Check.

— The Miz, Maryse, and the Miztourage hosted an episode of MizTV and talked about what happened last week. Miz ran down LaVar Ball and said he couldn’t believe Big Baller Brand wanted Dean Ambrose to represent them. Miz said everyone was wrong about Dean Ambrose being the breakout star of the Shield, and that Ambrose can’t handle success and caves under pressure when confronted with the main event.

Dean Ambrose came out and said Miz is right, and since he knows him so well, he should know he wants an Intercontinental Championship rematch tonight. Heath Slater and Rhyno came out and Slater said he deserves the title shot more than Ambrose. Miz said he determines who and when people get a title shot. Kurt Angle came out and said Miz would defend his title against Slater now, and Ambrose would get his title rematch on Sunday.