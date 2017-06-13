WWE Raw Results 6/12/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for June 12, 2017. This week’s episode featured a Tag Team Championship rematch between the Hardy Boyz and Sheamus & Cesaro, the return of Emma, and the first appearance from WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in two months.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show opened with Brock Lesnar, accompanied to the ring by Paul Heyman. Heyman recapped last week’s encounter with Samoa Joe, in which he was choked out, and promised he was unleashing the beast this week. After Heyman ran down Joe, the No. 1 contender came out and headed to the ring, where he stared down Lesnar.

1. Elias Samson defeated Dean Ambrose. Before the match, Elias Samson performed a song in the middle of the ring about how much he didn’t like Lafayette, Louisiana, nor did he like Dean Ambrose. The Miz came down to ringside, distracting Ambrose, allowing Samson to hit a swinging neckbreaker for the victory.

— Goldust cut another promo about how he didn’t like R-Truth anymore.

— Backstage, Kurt Angle confronted the Miz about getting involved in Dean Ambrose’s match. The Miz blamed the whole thing on Angle, saying he was too busy with his personal problems to worry about Ambrose interfering in his celebration last week. Angle said that if Miz has a problem with Ambrose to do something about it himself.

— A vignette for Cedric Alexander was aired. Afterward, Alexander confronted Noam Dar and said he was done dealing with him and Alicia Fox. Fox, via FaceTime, goaded Alexander into one more match against Dar.