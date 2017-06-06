WWE Raw Results 6/5/17

YouTube

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for June 5, 2017. This week’s episode featured a Raw Women’s Championship match, a face-off between Samoa Joe and Paul Heyman, and an Intercontinental Championship celebration thrown by the Miz.

WWE Raw Results:

— The show opened with Bray Wyatt entering the ring, promising to exact revenge against each one of his Fatal Five-Way opponents from last night, starting with Roman Reigns. Reigns interrupted him and punched him in the face, leading to…

1. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt. After a lengthy match, Reigns defeated Wyatt after hitting a spear.

— Backstage, Charly Caruso interviewed Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Amore said he had no idea who has been beating him up. Cass said it was insulting that people thought it was him, and that he would be watching Amore’s back at all times to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

— Alexa Bliss pitched another This Is Your Life segment to Kurt Angle dedicated to herself. Angle said last week’s This Is Your Life segment was one of the worst segments in the history of Raw, and then told her she would defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Nia Jax later in the show.

— In the ring, Elias Samson played a song about how much he didn’t like Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Dean Ambrose came down and beat Samson up, then demanded an Intercontinental Championship rematch with the Miz. The Miz appeared onscreen and told Ambrose there would be no rematch tonight, right before Samson hit Ambrose with a swinging neckbreaker. Following this, Ambrose was told by Kurt Angle to leave the building and take the night off.