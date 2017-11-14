WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for November 13, 2017. The show was headlined by a “monster vs. machine” showdown between Braun Strowman and Kane, as well as the in-ring reunion of The Shield in six-man action.

WWE Raw Results:

– Raw opened with Stephanie McMahon chastising Kurt Angle, demanding Shane McMahon’s head on a plate and threatening to fire him, before being interrupted by The Shield. A returning Roman Reigns challenged the New Day to a match at Survivor Series.

1. Triple Threat Match: Bayley defeated Mickie James and Dana Brooke. Asuka, Nia Jax, Alicia Fox and Sasha Banks were at ringside. Bayley pinned James with a Bayley-to-Belly to win the match and become the fifth member of Raw’s women’s Survivor Series team.

2. Enzo Amore and Drew Gulak defeated Kalisto and Akira Tozawa. Amore pinned Tozawa with JawdonZo.

– The Bar were guests on Miz TV. This was just to add hype to the six-man tag for later in the night.

3. Jason Jordan defeated Bray Wyatt. Jordan defeated the returning Wyatt with a roll-up. After the match, Wyatt attacked Jordan and injured his leg.

– In a promo featuring the decimation of a fan wedding proposal, Paul Heyman put over AJ Styles but said Brock Lesnar would defeat him at Survivor Series.