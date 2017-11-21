WWE Raw Results 11/20/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for November 20, 2017. The show featured the Miz defending the Intercontinental Championship against Roman Reigns, the return of Paige, and two NXT talents being called up.

WWE Raw Results:

– Raw opened with Stephanie McMahon congratulating Raw on winning the majority of their interpromotional matches at Survivor Series and said Kurt Angle was “1,000 percent safe” from losing his job as Raw GM. Triple H and Kurt Angle came out for a staredown and to exchange threats. McMahon warned Angle to be careful with his words, which brought out Jason Jordan, who also got in Triple H’s face and asked for a match against him tonight. McMahon said he isn’t afraid of Jordan or anyone else in the locker room, which brought out Braun Strowman. Triple H backed down from Strowman. McMahon then made a match between Strowman and Jordan.

1. Samoa Joe defeated Finn Bálor. Bálor passed out in the Coquina Clutch, giving Joe the victory.

— Backstage, Jason Jordan asked Kurt Angle to get his match with Braun Strowman called off. Angle told him it would look bad, so Jordan changed his tune and said he could beat Strowman.

2. Asuka defeated Dana Brooke. Asuka pinned Brooke following a kick to the head.

— MizTV was scheduled to have Roman Reigns as a guest, but all three members of the Shield came to the ring. The Miz asked the Shield to thank him for reuniting them; they refused. Roman Reigns challenged the Miz to an Intercontinental Championship match. The Miz fled the ring as the Shield beat up Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel. After the commercial break, the Reigns/Miz championship match was made official.

3. Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus. Ambrose connected with Dirty Deeds for the victory after Seth Rollins took out Cesaro on the outside.

— Alexa Bliss came to the ring and said she didn’t need anyone’s pity for losing to Charlotte at Survivor Series. She was interrupted by Mickie James, Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Alicia Fox, who all requested a match against Bliss. This led to Kurt Angle making a fatal four-way to determine a new No. 1 contender.

4. Fatal Four-Way No. 1 Contender Match: Sasha Banks, Alicia Fox, Bayley and Mickie James ended in a no contest. Paige came out in the middle of the match to a loud ovation and informed everyone that she is officially back. She then was joined by NXT superstars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, who came in through the crowd and jumped a number of women in the match, rendering it a no contest.