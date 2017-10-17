WWE Raw Results 10/16/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for October 16, 2017. The show featured a cage match between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns to shore up the TLC main event at Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Raw column.

WWE Raw results:

— Kurt Angle opened the show, talking about TLC and the Shield getting back together. He was interrupted by the Shield, making their old entrance through the crowd and wearing their old gear. They surrounded the ring and cut promos about how good it was to be back together. The Miz, the Bar, Curtis Axel and Braun Strowman came out, but Angle told them this match isn’t happening tonight.

1. Jason Jordan, Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil defeated The Club and Elias. Jordan hit his back suplex powerbob on Anderson and got the pin.

2. Cedric Alexander defeated Jack Gallagher. Brian Kendrick was in Gallagher’s corner and tried to interfere, but was fought off by Rich Swann, who was in Alexander’s corner. Alexander won by pinfall with the Lumbar Check.

— Miz TV had Miz, Axel, and the Bar, with special guest Bruan Strowman. They bragged about how easily they could destroy the Shield. Angle came out and said that if Strowman defeats Reigns in tonight’s steel cage match, Miz’s team will get a fifth member to take on the Shield at TLC, but if Strowman loses, he will lose his spot in the TLC main event and it will become a 3-on-3 match. He also made a tag team title match between Ambrose and Rollins and the Bar, but banned all Miz and Shield team members from ringside for both matches.

3. Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox. Banks won by submission with the Banks Statement. Fox snapped after the match, and later attacked Banks backstage.