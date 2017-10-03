WWE Raw Results 10/2/17

10.02.17

WWE Raw

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Raw results for October 2, 2017. The show featured Roman Reigns challenging The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship, as well as Seth Rollins taking on “The Monster Among Men” Braun Strowman.

WWE Raw results:

– The show opened with a moment of silence for the tragedy in Las Vegas.

1. Braun Strowman defeated Seth Rollins. Strowman won by pinfall after a powerslam. After the match, Strowman continued the attack, bringing out Dean Ambrose to make the save. Strowman powerslammed Ambrose as well, and stood tall.

2. Elias defeated Titus O’Neil. Elias pinned Titus with Drift Away.

3. Mickie James defeated Nia Jax by disqualification. This match happened because Alexa Bliss as a “secret admirer” delivered a box of adult diapers to Mickie’s dressing room. Mickie went to confront her, and ran into Nia instead. Mickie appeared to have Nia pinned, but Alexa interfered, drawing the DQ. After the match, Kurt Angle announced that Mickie James would challenge Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship at TLC.

4. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan. The Good Brothers defeated the nerds with a Magic Killer.

