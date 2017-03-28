Sheamus Needed 16 Stitches After Getting Busted Open On Raw

On Monday night’s go-home episode of Raw, an abrupt segment to hype the Raw Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania 33 saw a potential non-title match between Enzo Amore and Big Cass and The Club never actually take place. Instead, Sheamus and Cesaro attacked The Club from behind with a ladder, and then all three teams took turns hitting each other with the ladder. A true democracy!
But somewhere in that fracas (and completely unbeknownst to fans), Sheamus got busted wide open by that ladder. Guys, be careful. The injury appeared to happen when Sheamus charged Cass in the corner, and Cass rocketed the ladder into his face. Sheamus immediately rolled to the outside and didn’t appear again.
While Sheamus’ injury isn’t quite as disgusting as Paul London’s recent gruesome head injury was, the wound still allows you to see inside the head of the Celtic Warrior. So you’ve been warned!
All told, the gash required 16 stitches to close up, and it’s a good thing Sheamus doesn’t necessarily have to get too physical again until Sunday.
All those ladder shenanigans may well be a way to add a Ladder Match stipulation to the Raw Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania, so Sheamus better get ready to do this all over again, but in front of like four times as many people. I don’t know if you’ve ever heard this before, but pro wrestling is hard work.
I’m confused. They introduce a ladder into the equation, but then don’t announce that it’s been changed to a ladder match? Did I miss something? Making this a ladder match will make me infinitely more interested in this match come Sunday, although that’s not saying much. I’m also reading rumours that if they did change the match into a ladder match, that it would be a sign of the Broken ones joining the fray on the night.