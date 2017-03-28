Sheamus Needed 16 Stitches After Getting Busted Open On Raw

WWE

On Monday night’s go-home episode of Raw, an abrupt segment to hype the Raw Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania 33 saw a potential non-title match between Enzo Amore and Big Cass and The Club never actually take place. Instead, Sheamus and Cesaro attacked The Club from behind with a ladder, and then all three teams took turns hitting each other with the ladder. A true democracy!

But somewhere in that fracas (and completely unbeknownst to fans), Sheamus got busted wide open by that ladder. Guys, be careful. The injury appeared to happen when Sheamus charged Cass in the corner, and Cass rocketed the ladder into his face. Sheamus immediately rolled to the outside and didn’t appear again.

While Sheamus’ injury isn’t quite as disgusting as Paul London’s recent gruesome head injury was, the wound still allows you to see inside the head of the Celtic Warrior. So you’ve been warned!

The Road to #Wrestlemania stained with Irish blood… we'll fight on brother… and take the glory. #RAW pic.twitter.com/E5OHun9IJN — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 28, 2017

All told, the gash required 16 stitches to close up, and it’s a good thing Sheamus doesn’t necessarily have to get too physical again until Sunday.

Walking under a ladder is bad luck. Turns out, running into one aint so lucky either… 16 stitches & my own personal logo for #Mania. pic.twitter.com/HSDFIqDabi — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) March 28, 2017

All those ladder shenanigans may well be a way to add a Ladder Match stipulation to the Raw Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania, so Sheamus better get ready to do this all over again, but in front of like four times as many people. I don’t know if you’ve ever heard this before, but pro wrestling is hard work.