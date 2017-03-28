Sheamus Needed 16 Stitches After Getting Busted Open On Raw

#WWE
03.28.17 32 mins ago

WWE

On Monday night’s go-home episode of Raw, an abrupt segment to hype the Raw Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania 33 saw a potential non-title match between Enzo Amore and Big Cass and The Club never actually take place. Instead, Sheamus and Cesaro attacked The Club from behind with a ladder, and then all three teams took turns hitting each other with the ladder. A true democracy!

But somewhere in that fracas (and completely unbeknownst to fans), Sheamus got busted wide open by that ladder. Guys, be careful. The injury appeared to happen when Sheamus charged Cass in the corner, and Cass rocketed the ladder into his face. Sheamus immediately rolled to the outside and didn’t appear again.

While Sheamus’ injury isn’t quite as disgusting as Paul London’s recent gruesome head injury was, the wound still allows you to see inside the head of the Celtic Warrior. So you’ve been warned!

All told, the gash required 16 stitches to close up, and it’s a good thing Sheamus doesn’t necessarily have to get too physical again until Sunday.

All those ladder shenanigans may well be a way to add a Ladder Match stipulation to the Raw Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania, so Sheamus better get ready to do this all over again, but in front of like four times as many people. I don’t know if you’ve ever heard this before, but pro wrestling is hard work.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSSHEAMUSWrestling injuriesWWEWWE RAW
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP