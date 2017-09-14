Smackdown Live Had Its Best Ratings In Five Months As WWE Stays Hot

#Vince McMahon #WWE Raw #WWE
09.14.17 38 mins ago 2 Comments

Youtube

This week’s WWE Raw and Smackdown viewership numbers were delayed a few days due to Hurricane Irma affecting the state of Florida. Due to that, the Nielsen ratings system had troubles tracking the audience, but the numbers became available today and we have them for you.

The Raw audience, according to Showbuzz Daily, was down with 2.903 million viewers for the three hours, but it’s not really bad news considering the competition. The two Monday night NFL games did 11.4 million viewers for Vikings/Saints starting at 7pmET (two hours against Raw) and 9.9 million viewers for Chargers/Broncos, which started shortly after 10pmET and competed with last hour of Raw.

It was expected that the Raw audience would fall going against the NFL because that’s what happens every year from September through December. Last week’s show on Labor Day did 2.932 million viewers, so it was only slightly ahead of this week. Two weeks earlier, Raw did 3.3 million viewers, which is a number they may not be able to hit against the NFL the rest of the year. To compare it to last year, Raw did 2.69 million viewers against the first week of the NFL season, so having a bigger audience this year shows that WWE fans are more interested in Raw this year due to the Lesnar/Strowman and Cena/Reigns feuds.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Vince McMahon#WWE Raw#WWE
TAGSTV RATINGSvince mcmahonWWEWWE RAWwwe smackdown live

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP