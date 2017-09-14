Youtube

This week’s WWE Raw and Smackdown viewership numbers were delayed a few days due to Hurricane Irma affecting the state of Florida. Due to that, the Nielsen ratings system had troubles tracking the audience, but the numbers became available today and we have them for you.

The Raw audience, according to Showbuzz Daily, was down with 2.903 million viewers for the three hours, but it’s not really bad news considering the competition. The two Monday night NFL games did 11.4 million viewers for Vikings/Saints starting at 7pmET (two hours against Raw) and 9.9 million viewers for Chargers/Broncos, which started shortly after 10pmET and competed with last hour of Raw.

It was expected that the Raw audience would fall going against the NFL because that’s what happens every year from September through December. Last week’s show on Labor Day did 2.932 million viewers, so it was only slightly ahead of this week. Two weeks earlier, Raw did 3.3 million viewers, which is a number they may not be able to hit against the NFL the rest of the year. To compare it to last year, Raw did 2.69 million viewers against the first week of the NFL season, so having a bigger audience this year shows that WWE fans are more interested in Raw this year due to the Lesnar/Strowman and Cena/Reigns feuds.