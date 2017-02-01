Rich Swann Suffered A Foot Injury On WWE Raw

02.01.17 2 hours ago

It’s been sort of a bummer of a week for Rich Swann. On Sunday, he lost the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at the Royal Rumble. He and Cedric Alexander were meant to team up against Neville and Noam Dar in the main event of Tuesday’s 205 Live, but unfortunately, things weren’t able to go exactly as planned. It appears Swann suffered a legitimate foot injury on Monday night during his altercation with new Cruiserweight Champion Neville on Raw.

Swann was still able to appear on 205 Live, doing a backstage interview segment while wearing a walking boot. In the segment, he claimed to have injured his ankle while “kicking the crown off of King Neville.” He said he didn’t know he was injured until he got to the back and took off his boot on Monday, and was waiting on a “more detailed prognosis,” which is actually the correct term, so kudos to him and/or the writers for that one.

He also said he would challenge for the title again as soon as he’s healed. Neville showed up to interrupt his interview and pushed Swann to the ground.

Alexander’s new partner for the main event tag team match ended up being Jack Gallagher. Gallagher and Alexander got the win, with Alexander hitting the Lumbar Check on Dar to get the pin.

After the match, the announcers played up whether this means Cedric is “one step closer” to challenging for the cruiserweight title, so if Swann is out for an extended period of time, look for Alexander to be Neville’s next challenger. That, compared with Swann’s “as soon as I’m healed” remarks, would indicate this might not be an immediate comeback, but that’s pure speculation. I know, I know; it’s unusual to rampantly speculate about things on the internet. Hey; I’m a trailblazer.

WWE and WWE.com currently have not given any indication as to the specifics of Swann’s injury, or a timetable for his return.

