Ever since Ronda Rousey‘s “one and done” appearance at WrestleMania 31, MMA and wrestling fans alike have been wondering whether the former UFC champ will try a second career in pro wrestling once she retires from the Octagon. WWE, which isn’t run by idiots, knows what the potential is for a world-class combat sports athlete who is one of the most popular people on the planet, and also happens to be a completely massive fan of pro wrestling.

Stephanie McMahon, in particular, has always been outspoken about wanting to get Rousey back in the fold, recently saying that she believes Rousey could one day main event WrestleMania. Now that Rousey is heading into a fight at UFC 207 that could very well be her last MMA bout, win or lose, the chatter about a future in WWE is only growing louder.

In a new column at USA Today about Rousey’s potential retirement from MMA and transition into pro wrestling, Martin Rogers got some new quotes from Stephanie about WWE’s interest in “Rowdy” Ronda.

“Our fans love Ronda,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE’s chief brand officer and television personality. “Ronda has this cross platform appeal in terms of all forms of entertainment. We would welcome her with open arms. She is the total package.” … “With a guest appearance like Ronda’s, to work best it has to be genuine and authentic. Pop culture is a huge strategy for WWE, our storylines are reflective of what’s happening in the world and what’s popular. In sports, it doesn’t get much more popular than Ronda. “Muhammad Ali credited pro wrestling for where he got his trash talking skills and persona,” McMahon added. “I would like to think there is a bit of ‘Rowdy’ and wrestling history in Ronda and the way she carries herself, but she is definitely her own individual brand.”

So yeah, whenever Rousey hangs up her gloves, you can expect WWE to be right there with an offer. Who knows? Next year at this time, we may very well have seen both Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor in a WWE ring in 2017.